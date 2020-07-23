All apartments in Richland County
Find more places like 408 Greensprings Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland County, SC
/
408 Greensprings Drive
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:41 AM

408 Greensprings Drive

408 Green Springs Dr · (803) 594-4450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

408 Green Springs Dr, Richland County, SC 29223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,235

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1455 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
No Longer Available / Leased

Covered front porch, appliances, ceiling fans for added comfort. There's paint and carpet throughout, and a large fenced!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. vanity! This home will not last long! APPLY TODAY yard, perfect for entertaining.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Greensprings Drive have any available units?
408 Greensprings Drive has a unit available for $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 408 Greensprings Drive have?
Some of 408 Greensprings Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Greensprings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
408 Greensprings Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Greensprings Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Greensprings Drive is pet friendly.
Does 408 Greensprings Drive offer parking?
No, 408 Greensprings Drive does not offer parking.
Does 408 Greensprings Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Greensprings Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Greensprings Drive have a pool?
No, 408 Greensprings Drive does not have a pool.
Does 408 Greensprings Drive have accessible units?
No, 408 Greensprings Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Greensprings Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Greensprings Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Greensprings Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Greensprings Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 408 Greensprings Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr
Columbia, SC 29210
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr
Columbia, SC 29210
Arcadia's Edge
6837 North Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29206
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way
St. Andrews, SC 29210
Spring Lake Apartments
7645 Garners Ferry Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive
Columbia, SC 29063
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd
St. Andrews, SC 29212
5000 Forest
5000 Forest Dr
Columbia, SC 29206

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GARock Hill, SCAiken, SCFort Mill, SCWest Columbia, SCFlorence, SCLexington, SC
St. Andrews, SCEvans, GASumter, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SCNorth Augusta, SCForest Acres, SC
Waxhaw, NCNewberry, SCDentsville, SCSeven Oaks, SCDalzell, SCLakewood, SCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeAugusta Technical College
Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity