522 Candida Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan playground microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool

Charming Short Term Rental Town House In The Desirable Azalea Square Community. This Town Home Comes Completely Furnished. It Features An Open Floor Plan With The Kitchen Overlooking the Living room And The Living room overlooking the Screen Porch. Both Upstairs Bedrooms Are Spacious And En suite. The Community Offers A Swimming Pool And Playground And Is Located Close To Parris Island, The Air Station And Is Convenient To Commute To Savannah, Bluffton, Hilton Head, Hardeeville And Ridgeland. Schools And Shopping Are Located Near By!