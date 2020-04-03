All apartments in Port Royal
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

522 Candida Drive

522 Candida Drive · (843) 271-2034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

522 Candida Drive, Port Royal, SC 29906

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Charming Short Term Rental Town House In The Desirable Azalea Square Community. This Town Home Comes Completely Furnished. It Features An Open Floor Plan With The Kitchen Overlooking the Living room And The Living room overlooking the Screen Porch. Both Upstairs Bedrooms Are Spacious And En suite. The Community Offers A Swimming Pool And Playground And Is Located Close To Parris Island, The Air Station And Is Convenient To Commute To Savannah, Bluffton, Hilton Head, Hardeeville And Ridgeland. Schools And Shopping Are Located Near By!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Candida Drive have any available units?
522 Candida Drive has a unit available for $1,660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 522 Candida Drive have?
Some of 522 Candida Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Candida Drive currently offering any rent specials?
522 Candida Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Candida Drive pet-friendly?
No, 522 Candida Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Royal.
Does 522 Candida Drive offer parking?
No, 522 Candida Drive does not offer parking.
Does 522 Candida Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Candida Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Candida Drive have a pool?
Yes, 522 Candida Drive has a pool.
Does 522 Candida Drive have accessible units?
No, 522 Candida Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Candida Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Candida Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Candida Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 Candida Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
