All apartments in Port Royal
Find more places like 17 Brasstown Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Royal, SC
/
17 Brasstown Way
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

17 Brasstown Way

17 Brasstown Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Port Royal
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

17 Brasstown Way, Port Royal, SC 29906

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful home FOR RENT available 1 August, 2020. Conveniently located about 10 minutes from MCAS Beaufort & Parris Island & very close to the Broad River Bridge, schools & shopping. This home has been beautifully maintained & offers some nice upgrades. The main floor has a spacious living room, an eat-in dining area & a full bath & flex room off of the kitchen perfect for guests, a playroom or an office. The second floor's huge loft space provides another living space. The master suite has a lovely, private bath & custom shelving in the huge walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms share a nice hall bath & one of them has custom shelving in a walk-in closet. There is a 2 car attached garage, a screened porch, a privacy fenced back yard & a separate concrete pad perfect for your grill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Brasstown Way have any available units?
17 Brasstown Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Royal, SC.
What amenities does 17 Brasstown Way have?
Some of 17 Brasstown Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Brasstown Way currently offering any rent specials?
17 Brasstown Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Brasstown Way pet-friendly?
No, 17 Brasstown Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Royal.
Does 17 Brasstown Way offer parking?
Yes, 17 Brasstown Way offers parking.
Does 17 Brasstown Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Brasstown Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Brasstown Way have a pool?
No, 17 Brasstown Way does not have a pool.
Does 17 Brasstown Way have accessible units?
No, 17 Brasstown Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Brasstown Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Brasstown Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Brasstown Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Brasstown Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Port Royal 1 BedroomsPort Royal 2 Bedrooms
Port Royal 3 BedroomsPort Royal Apartments with Garages
Port Royal Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCSavannah, GANorth Charleston, SCSummerville, SCPooler, GAGoose Creek, SCBluffton, SC
Beaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GA
Rincon, GARidgeland, SCBloomingdale, GAHardeeville, SCWhitemarsh Island, GAMidway, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South Carolina