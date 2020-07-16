17 Brasstown Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful home FOR RENT available 1 August, 2020. Conveniently located about 10 minutes from MCAS Beaufort & Parris Island & very close to the Broad River Bridge, schools & shopping. This home has been beautifully maintained & offers some nice upgrades. The main floor has a spacious living room, an eat-in dining area & a full bath & flex room off of the kitchen perfect for guests, a playroom or an office. The second floor's huge loft space provides another living space. The master suite has a lovely, private bath & custom shelving in the huge walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms share a nice hall bath & one of them has custom shelving in a walk-in closet. There is a 2 car attached garage, a screened porch, a privacy fenced back yard & a separate concrete pad perfect for your grill.