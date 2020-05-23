All apartments in Port Royal
Last updated May 23 2020 at 4:02 AM

1231 Ladys Island Drive

1231 Ladys Island Drive · (843) 252-8393
Location

1231 Ladys Island Drive, Port Royal, SC 29935
Port Royal

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 336 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Water Views!!! Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath, updated condo with water views from the living room and both bedrooms! Freshly painted and conveniently located in Port Royal along the banks of the Broad River this unit features a spacious living room and a beautiful kitchen with Silestone counter tops, wood laminate flooring, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and tile backsplash. There's also a utility room with washer and dryer, a huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom, a large walk-in shower in the master bath, a covered porch overlooking the river, community dock and a single car garage. Riverclub is just minutes away from downtown Historic Beaufort, Waterfront Park, medical facilities, shopping, dining, recreation and the area bases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Ladys Island Drive have any available units?
1231 Ladys Island Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1231 Ladys Island Drive have?
Some of 1231 Ladys Island Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 Ladys Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Ladys Island Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Ladys Island Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1231 Ladys Island Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Royal.
Does 1231 Ladys Island Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1231 Ladys Island Drive does offer parking.
Does 1231 Ladys Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1231 Ladys Island Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Ladys Island Drive have a pool?
No, 1231 Ladys Island Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1231 Ladys Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 1231 Ladys Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Ladys Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1231 Ladys Island Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 Ladys Island Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 Ladys Island Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
