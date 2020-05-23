1231 Ladys Island Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Water Views!!! Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath, updated condo with water views from the living room and both bedrooms! Freshly painted and conveniently located in Port Royal along the banks of the Broad River this unit features a spacious living room and a beautiful kitchen with Silestone counter tops, wood laminate flooring, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and tile backsplash. There's also a utility room with washer and dryer, a huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom, a large walk-in shower in the master bath, a covered porch overlooking the river, community dock and a single car garage. Riverclub is just minutes away from downtown Historic Beaufort, Waterfront Park, medical facilities, shopping, dining, recreation and the area bases.