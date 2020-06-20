All apartments in North Myrtle Beach
Find more places like 2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Myrtle Beach, SC
/
2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410

2100 Sea Mountain Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Myrtle Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2100 Sea Mountain Highway, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Suite, Fully Furnished, Utilities Included - Very nice one bedroom, one bath suite with awesome view of Harbourgate Marina and the Intracoastal waterway form your private balcony. This apartment comes fully furnished with a comfy king bed in the separate bedroom, nicely equipped kitchen with full size appliances and a cozy living/dining area. Located on the 4th floor of Harbourgate Resort and Marina you have all the comforts of a stylish apartment with all of the amenities of a resort community including an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center, 24 hour desk and "Filet's" on site restaurant where you will receive a 10% discount on meals. Harbourgate Resort and Marina is located in North Myrtle Beach near the swing bridge, convenient to Highways 17, 9 and Carolina Bays Parkway. Cherry Grove Beach and Little River are just minutes away!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4189085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 have any available units?
2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Myrtle Beach, SC.
What amenities does 2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 have?
Some of 2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 pet-friendly?
No, 2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Myrtle Beach.
Does 2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 does offer parking.
Does 2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 have a pool?
Yes, 2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 has a pool.
Does 2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 have accessible units?
No, 2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St
North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Similar Pages

North Myrtle Beach 1 BedroomsNorth Myrtle Beach 2 Bedrooms
North Myrtle Beach 3 BedroomsNorth Myrtle Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
North Myrtle Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCMyrtle Beach, SCLeland, NCLittle River, SCConway, SC
Georgetown, SCMurrells Inlet, SCShallotte, NCSocastee, SC
Carolina Beach, NCGarden City, SCRed Hill, SCSurfside Beach, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeUniversity of North Carolina Wilmington
Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University