2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Suite, Fully Furnished, Utilities Included - Very nice one bedroom, one bath suite with awesome view of Harbourgate Marina and the Intracoastal waterway form your private balcony. This apartment comes fully furnished with a comfy king bed in the separate bedroom, nicely equipped kitchen with full size appliances and a cozy living/dining area. Located on the 4th floor of Harbourgate Resort and Marina you have all the comforts of a stylish apartment with all of the amenities of a resort community including an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center, 24 hour desk and "Filet's" on site restaurant where you will receive a 10% discount on meals. Harbourgate Resort and Marina is located in North Myrtle Beach near the swing bridge, convenient to Highways 17, 9 and Carolina Bays Parkway. Cherry Grove Beach and Little River are just minutes away!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4189085)