Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated extra storage

Wonderful Two Story Duplex that has been completely renovated with rocking chair front porch located perfectly in downtown North Augusta.This home features a cozy living room with a perfect size kitchen with beautiful granite countertops and gorgeous cabinets, with a small bar.The guest bath is perfectly located on the main floor with granite countertops as well.Large laundry room with outside storage with a small deck. Upstairs are the 2 large bedrooms with large closets and renovated with granite and new cabinet bathroom. Just minutes to the Riverview Park, SRP PARK and tons of restaurant.Call or text Maria Randall with any questions. 706.951.5932