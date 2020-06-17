All apartments in North Augusta
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

200 Langfuhr Way

200 Langfuhr Way · (706) 799-3110
Location

200 Langfuhr Way, North Augusta, SC 29860

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 200 Langfuhr Way · Avail. Jul 1

$1,995

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3610 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
200 Langfuhr Way Available 07/01/20 Home For Rent - 200 Langfuhr Way North Augusta, SC 29860 - Beautiful 5 Bed/ 3.5 Bath 3610 Heated Sq/ft Home w/ Owner Suite on main. Large entertainment/media area upstairs and a 3 CAR GARAGE! Open floor plan downstairs with a large kitchen and family room great for entertaining. Upstairs plenty of room with 2 Jack & Jill bathrooms, 4 nice size Guest rooms, and a large open media area. A 3-car garage provides plenty of parking! Fully landscaped yard with a sprinkler system in front and rear yard. YEAR ROUND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! All appliances included in Home: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer/ Dryer. Pet friendly Home, Pets ok with Pet Deposit. Call Matt at 706.799.3110 or visit www.SouthernHomesandRentals.com for more info!

(RLNE5589203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Langfuhr Way have any available units?
200 Langfuhr Way has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 Langfuhr Way have?
Some of 200 Langfuhr Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Langfuhr Way currently offering any rent specials?
200 Langfuhr Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Langfuhr Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Langfuhr Way is pet friendly.
Does 200 Langfuhr Way offer parking?
Yes, 200 Langfuhr Way does offer parking.
Does 200 Langfuhr Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Langfuhr Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Langfuhr Way have a pool?
No, 200 Langfuhr Way does not have a pool.
Does 200 Langfuhr Way have accessible units?
No, 200 Langfuhr Way does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Langfuhr Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Langfuhr Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Langfuhr Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Langfuhr Way does not have units with air conditioning.
