200 Langfuhr Way Available 07/01/20 Home For Rent - 200 Langfuhr Way North Augusta, SC 29860 - Beautiful 5 Bed/ 3.5 Bath 3610 Heated Sq/ft Home w/ Owner Suite on main. Large entertainment/media area upstairs and a 3 CAR GARAGE! Open floor plan downstairs with a large kitchen and family room great for entertaining. Upstairs plenty of room with 2 Jack & Jill bathrooms, 4 nice size Guest rooms, and a large open media area. A 3-car garage provides plenty of parking! Fully landscaped yard with a sprinkler system in front and rear yard. YEAR ROUND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! All appliances included in Home: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer/ Dryer. Pet friendly Home, Pets ok with Pet Deposit. Call Matt at 706.799.3110 or visit www.SouthernHomesandRentals.com for more info!



