160 Conifer Drive

Amenities
Updated first floor apartment off Bradleyville Road in North Augusta with all new paint, flooring, lighting, etc. The apartment has a small patio and a storage closet. Tenant responsible for water, power & gas. Move-in ready! Pets welcome.*
Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Stove, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.
Upon application approval, a $150 non-refundable reservation fee must be paid in order to remove the home from the market and to hold it until your move-in date.
* Pet Policy: We do allow pets in this home, but there are breed restrictions. Please see our website for details: www.aubenrealty.com. We require a refundable pet deposit of $250.00 for one pet, and $100 for each additional pet, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00 for one pet, and $10.00/month for each additional pet, with a maximum of 3 pets allowed per household.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.