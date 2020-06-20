160 Conifer Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated first floor apartment off Bradleyville Road in North Augusta with all new paint, flooring, lighting, etc. The apartment has a small patio and a storage closet. Tenant responsible for water, power & gas. Move-in ready! Pets welcome.*



Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Stove, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.



Upon application approval, a $150 non-refundable reservation fee must be paid in order to remove the home from the market and to hold it until your move-in date.



* Pet Policy: We do allow pets in this home, but there are breed restrictions. Please see our website for details: www.aubenrealty.com. We require a refundable pet deposit of $250.00 for one pet, and $100 for each additional pet, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00 for one pet, and $10.00/month for each additional pet, with a maximum of 3 pets allowed per household.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.