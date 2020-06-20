All apartments in North Augusta
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:00 PM

160 Conifer Drive

160 Conifer Dr · No Longer Available
Location

160 Conifer Dr, North Augusta, SC 29841

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Updated first floor apartment off Bradleyville Road in North Augusta with all new paint, flooring, lighting, etc. The apartment has a small patio and a storage closet. Tenant responsible for water, power & gas. Move-in ready! Pets welcome.*

Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Stove, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

Upon application approval, a $150 non-refundable reservation fee must be paid in order to remove the home from the market and to hold it until your move-in date.

* Pet Policy: We do allow pets in this home, but there are breed restrictions. Please see our website for details: www.aubenrealty.com. We require a refundable pet deposit of $250.00 for one pet, and $100 for each additional pet, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00 for one pet, and $10.00/month for each additional pet, with a maximum of 3 pets allowed per household.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Conifer Drive have any available units?
160 Conifer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Augusta, SC.
What amenities does 160 Conifer Drive have?
Some of 160 Conifer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Conifer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
160 Conifer Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Conifer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 Conifer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 160 Conifer Drive offer parking?
No, 160 Conifer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 160 Conifer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Conifer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Conifer Drive have a pool?
No, 160 Conifer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 160 Conifer Drive have accessible units?
No, 160 Conifer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Conifer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Conifer Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Conifer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Conifer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
