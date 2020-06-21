1005 James Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bed 1 bath ranch in North Augusta. Featuring a spacious living area with sleek hardwood floors, you will love entertaining family and friends in the bright and open family room. The updated kitchen is great for whipping up those delicious meals, featuring newer black appliances and a cozy dining area. All bedrooms are generous in size and have ample closet space. Just minutes from downtown, restaurants, shops, recreational parks, and schools. Call our office for details on how to schedule a showing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.