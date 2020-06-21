All apartments in North Augusta
North Augusta, SC
1005 James Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1005 James Street

1005 James St · No Longer Available
Location

1005 James St, North Augusta, SC 29841

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed 1 bath ranch in North Augusta. Featuring a spacious living area with sleek hardwood floors, you will love entertaining family and friends in the bright and open family room. The updated kitchen is great for whipping up those delicious meals, featuring newer black appliances and a cozy dining area. All bedrooms are generous in size and have ample closet space. Just minutes from downtown, restaurants, shops, recreational parks, and schools. Call our office for details on how to schedule a showing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 James Street have any available units?
1005 James Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Augusta, SC.
Is 1005 James Street currently offering any rent specials?
1005 James Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 James Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 James Street is pet friendly.
Does 1005 James Street offer parking?
No, 1005 James Street does not offer parking.
Does 1005 James Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 James Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 James Street have a pool?
No, 1005 James Street does not have a pool.
Does 1005 James Street have accessible units?
No, 1005 James Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 James Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 James Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 James Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 James Street does not have units with air conditioning.
