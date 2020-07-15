4280 Santolina Way- Unit E

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Spacious, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Unfurnished Condo with Amenities at Riverwood in Murrells Inlet! - Beautiful two bedroom, two bathroom, unfurnished condo offers a spacious layout of approximately 1,500 sq ft. Bright and open, the living room features vaulted ceiling with large windows and drop down ceiling fan. The kitchen has all major appliances including a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. Small kitchen bar can be used in conjunction with the designated dining area. The unit includes a washer and dryer as is. The building sits adjacent to a lake, which provides a nice relaxing view, perfect for warm summer evenings. The Riverwood community of Murrells Inlet is conveniently located just minutes from the Marsh Walk, fine dining, unique shops, and Waccamaw Hospital. Neighborhood amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts. This second floor unit will tentatively be available to view and rent July 6th, 2020.



Rent is $1,125.00 per month and includes water, sewer, trash, and landscaping. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Security deposit of $1,125.00 and renters insurance are required. Pets are not permitted and all of our properties are non-smoking. Please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220 for additional information. Our offices are open Monday through Friday between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Applications can be submitted through our website at www.southerncoastmanagement.com and include a back ground check, rental history, income verification, and credit check.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4484237)