All apartments in Moncks Corner
Find more places like 4000 Carolina Bay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moncks Corner, SC
/
4000 Carolina Bay
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

4000 Carolina Bay

4000 Carolina Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Moncks Corner
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4000 Carolina Bay Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
4000 Carolina Bay Available 06/21/20 Oak Hill Subidivision. Moncks Corner/Summerville - Adorable one story home located in Oak Hill Subdivision.

Living room offers plenty of wall space and lots of natural light. Very nice kitchen with granite counter tops, open area and convenient for entertaining. The new countertops, sink, and backsplash are sure to impress.

The home is situated on a corner lot with a large fenced in backyard. This single-level open floorplan has new flooring and paint throughout.

Light and bright master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bathroom offers plenty of privacy, counter top space and under counter storage.

Both secondary bedrooms are a good size with walk in closets. Backyard is fully fenced in with a 6ft privacy fence and large patio to set up that barbeque grill and entertain. A Must See

(RLNE4531874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Carolina Bay have any available units?
4000 Carolina Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moncks Corner, SC.
What amenities does 4000 Carolina Bay have?
Some of 4000 Carolina Bay's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Carolina Bay currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Carolina Bay isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Carolina Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, 4000 Carolina Bay is pet friendly.
Does 4000 Carolina Bay offer parking?
No, 4000 Carolina Bay does not offer parking.
Does 4000 Carolina Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Carolina Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Carolina Bay have a pool?
No, 4000 Carolina Bay does not have a pool.
Does 4000 Carolina Bay have accessible units?
No, 4000 Carolina Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Carolina Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 Carolina Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4000 Carolina Bay have units with air conditioning?
No, 4000 Carolina Bay does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Moncks Corner 2 BedroomsMoncks Corner Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Moncks Corner Apartments with ParkingMoncks Corner Apartments with Pool
Moncks Corner Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SC
Ladson, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SCSumter, SC
Georgetown, SCLakewood, SCIsle of Palms, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
University of South Carolina-Sumter