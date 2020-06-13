Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

4000 Carolina Bay Available 06/21/20 Oak Hill Subidivision. Moncks Corner/Summerville - Adorable one story home located in Oak Hill Subdivision.



Living room offers plenty of wall space and lots of natural light. Very nice kitchen with granite counter tops, open area and convenient for entertaining. The new countertops, sink, and backsplash are sure to impress.



The home is situated on a corner lot with a large fenced in backyard. This single-level open floorplan has new flooring and paint throughout.



Light and bright master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bathroom offers plenty of privacy, counter top space and under counter storage.



Both secondary bedrooms are a good size with walk in closets. Backyard is fully fenced in with a 6ft privacy fence and large patio to set up that barbeque grill and entertain. A Must See



