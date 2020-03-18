354 Moonstone Dr

Amenities

Townhome 2/2.5 located just off 385 in the popular community of Hadley Park w approx 1450 sq ft, corner lot and nearby to shopping, dining and entertainment. The home has neutral colors, blinds, laminate flooring on main level and carpeted upstairs. The kitchen is 9x15 w wood cabinets, island, black appliances, spot lighting and open to the 11x15 breakfast area and French doors leading to the back patio. The separate 8x11 dining area is open to the 11x17 living room. On the 2nd level, there are 2 bedrooms, both w own bath. Bedroom 1 is 14x14, fan and lg walk-in closet. Bedroom 2 is 11x16, fan and double closet. Washer/Dryer is available but not warranted by the owner. There's a detached garage and a two car driveway, both located off a shared alleyway behind the home. The schools are Mauldin Elementary rated 7, Mauldin Middle rated 7 and Mauldin High rated 8. Heat and Hot Water are gas. THIS IS A NON-SMOKING HOME AND SM PETS MAY BE NEGOTIABLE W MIN $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE.

