331 Black Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room

( Short Term Lease Only ) Note unit A is Completely Furnished, includes utilities (electricity, water, sewer, cable, trash pick up), pest control, and landscaping.



Unit A is (Completely Furnished Duplex) available for immediate move-in! Private and fully renovated 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath located in the heart of downtown Lexington - near the Icehouse Amphitheater. Approximately 15 miles from Columbia.



(Non Refundable) $125.00 Professional Cleaning & Covid Sanitizing fee upon move out. Security Deposit refundable after final inspection.



So close to everything, but far enough to not be in everything!!!



This home features:

Open floor plan

Eat-in Kitchen with solid wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal)

Ceiling fans (living room and master suite)

Master Suite features en suite bathroom with walk-in closet

Both Guest Bedrooms feature large walk-in closets

Large laundry room with storage and full-size washer and dryer



Unique Features

2" faux wood blinds

Patio area with fenced in backyard

All inclusive utility package