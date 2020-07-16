331 Black Ave

Amenities
( Short Term Lease Only ) Note unit A is Completely Furnished, includes utilities (electricity, water, sewer, cable, trash pick up), pest control, and landscaping.
Unit A is (Completely Furnished Duplex) available for immediate move-in! Private and fully renovated 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath located in the heart of downtown Lexington - near the Icehouse Amphitheater. Approximately 15 miles from Columbia.
(Non Refundable) $125.00 Professional Cleaning & Covid Sanitizing fee upon move out. Security Deposit refundable after final inspection.
So close to everything, but far enough to not be in everything!!!
This home features:
Open floor plan
Eat-in Kitchen with solid wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal)
Ceiling fans (living room and master suite)
Master Suite features en suite bathroom with walk-in closet
Both Guest Bedrooms feature large walk-in closets
Large laundry room with storage and full-size washer and dryer
Unique Features
2" faux wood blinds
Patio area with fenced in backyard
All inclusive utility package