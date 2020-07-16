All apartments in Lexington
Last updated June 26 2020 at 7:05 AM

331 Black Ave

331 Black Avenue · (760) 289-0086
Location

331 Black Avenue, Lexington, SC 29072

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. Aug 1

$1,975

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
( Short Term Lease Only ) Note unit A is Completely Furnished, includes utilities (electricity, water, sewer, cable, trash pick up), pest control, and landscaping.

Unit A is (Completely Furnished Duplex) available for immediate move-in! Private and fully renovated 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath located in the heart of downtown Lexington - near the Icehouse Amphitheater. Approximately 15 miles from Columbia.

(Non Refundable) $125.00 Professional Cleaning & Covid Sanitizing fee upon move out. Security Deposit refundable after final inspection.

So close to everything, but far enough to not be in everything!!!

This home features:
Open floor plan
Eat-in Kitchen with solid wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal)
Ceiling fans (living room and master suite)
Master Suite features en suite bathroom with walk-in closet
Both Guest Bedrooms feature large walk-in closets
Large laundry room with storage and full-size washer and dryer

Unique Features
2" faux wood blinds
Patio area with fenced in backyard
All inclusive utility package

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 Black Ave have any available units?
331 Black Ave has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 331 Black Ave have?
Some of 331 Black Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 Black Ave currently offering any rent specials?
331 Black Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Black Ave pet-friendly?
No, 331 Black Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 331 Black Ave offer parking?
Yes, 331 Black Ave offers parking.
Does 331 Black Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 331 Black Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Black Ave have a pool?
No, 331 Black Ave does not have a pool.
Does 331 Black Ave have accessible units?
No, 331 Black Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Black Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 Black Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 331 Black Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 331 Black Ave has units with air conditioning.
