Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes

809 E Main St · (803) 573-4122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

809 E Main St, Lexington, SC 29072

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-0212 · Avail. Aug 8

$879

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 6-0617 · Avail. now

$879

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 6-0602 · Avail. now

$884

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-1131 · Avail. Sep 7

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Unit 2-0223 · Avail. Aug 7

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Unit 6-0625 · Avail. Aug 7

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13-1332 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1337 sqft

Unit 3-0327 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1337 sqft

Unit 3-0337 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1337 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
conference room
dog park
e-payments
internet access
The Reserve at Mill Landing Apartments in Lexington, South Carolina offers you the wonderful feeling of small town life with all the amenities of luxurious metropolitan living. Our apartments near Columbia, South Carolina, make up a beautiful community of comfortable apartment homes. Your home at The Reserve at Mill Landing offers fun and relaxing amenities. Youll enjoy taking a swimming in our Refreshing Pool or playing a match on our Illuminated Tennis Court. You can also work towards your health goals at our 24-Hour Fitness Center while the kids stay entertained in Childrens Playroom. You can also get some work done in our Business Center while sipping on an invigorating latte from our Coffee Bar. Youre sure to find the perfect floor plan in one of our One, Two, or Three Bedroom apartments*. With our spacious designs and central location right off U.S. Route 1, our apartments are close to The University of South Carolina, The Riverbanks Botanical Garden & Zoo, and a variety of dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Youll quickly see why The Reserve at Mill Landing is one of the most desired places to live in Lexington.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Credit based
Move-in Fees: $150 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Some Garages Available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes have any available units?
Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes has 27 units available starting at $879 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes have?
Some of Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
