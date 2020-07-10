Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace oven patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly conference room dog park e-payments internet access

The Reserve at Mill Landing Apartments in Lexington, South Carolina offers you the wonderful feeling of small town life with all the amenities of luxurious metropolitan living. Our apartments near Columbia, South Carolina, make up a beautiful community of comfortable apartment homes. Your home at The Reserve at Mill Landing offers fun and relaxing amenities. Youll enjoy taking a swimming in our Refreshing Pool or playing a match on our Illuminated Tennis Court. You can also work towards your health goals at our 24-Hour Fitness Center while the kids stay entertained in Childrens Playroom. You can also get some work done in our Business Center while sipping on an invigorating latte from our Coffee Bar. Youre sure to find the perfect floor plan in one of our One, Two, or Three Bedroom apartments*. With our spacious designs and central location right off U.S. Route 1, our apartments are close to The University of South Carolina, The Riverbanks Botanical Garden & Zoo, and a variety of dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Youll quickly see why The Reserve at Mill Landing is one of the most desired places to live in Lexington.