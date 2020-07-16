All apartments in Lexington County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

575 Hopscotch Ln

575 Hopscotch Ln · (803) 429-6701
Location

575 Hopscotch Ln, Lexington County, SC 29072

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 575 Hopscotch Ln · Avail. now

$1,899

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2094 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
575 Hopscotch Ln Available 07/01/20 575 Hopscotch Ln - *Move-in July 1, 2020*. The Riverton plan is perfect for entertaining with the spacious open great room, dining, and kitchen. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home includes the following: Designer kitchen features a large pantry, stainless steel stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The kitchen also has espresso colored cabinets and granite countertops. Also downstairs is a full bedroom with a spacious closet perfect for guests. Upstairs includes the master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet, laundry room, and the two additional spare bedrooms each with a walk-in closet. Enjoy the evenings on the covered patio. Call Josh at 803.429.6701 or Kristi at 803.617.9528 to set up an appointment today! For more pictures check out kinlochpartners.net

(RLNE5744243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 Hopscotch Ln have any available units?
575 Hopscotch Ln has a unit available for $1,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 575 Hopscotch Ln have?
Some of 575 Hopscotch Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 Hopscotch Ln currently offering any rent specials?
575 Hopscotch Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 Hopscotch Ln pet-friendly?
No, 575 Hopscotch Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington County.
Does 575 Hopscotch Ln offer parking?
No, 575 Hopscotch Ln does not offer parking.
Does 575 Hopscotch Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 575 Hopscotch Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 Hopscotch Ln have a pool?
No, 575 Hopscotch Ln does not have a pool.
Does 575 Hopscotch Ln have accessible units?
No, 575 Hopscotch Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 575 Hopscotch Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 575 Hopscotch Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 575 Hopscotch Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 575 Hopscotch Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
