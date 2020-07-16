Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

575 Hopscotch Ln Available 07/01/20 575 Hopscotch Ln - *Move-in July 1, 2020*. The Riverton plan is perfect for entertaining with the spacious open great room, dining, and kitchen. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home includes the following: Designer kitchen features a large pantry, stainless steel stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The kitchen also has espresso colored cabinets and granite countertops. Also downstairs is a full bedroom with a spacious closet perfect for guests. Upstairs includes the master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet, laundry room, and the two additional spare bedrooms each with a walk-in closet. Enjoy the evenings on the covered patio. Call Josh at 803.429.6701 or Kristi at 803.617.9528 to set up an appointment today! For more pictures check out kinlochpartners.net



(RLNE5744243)