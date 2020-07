Amenities

on-site laundry walk in closets fireplace

Peaceful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom located on quiet rd just outside of Bishopville. Home features a large den and family room with fireplace. Kitchen includes a snack bar and eat in area. Master suite features 2 walk in closets, double sinks, shower and separate tub in master bath. Nice sized laundry room with 1/2 bath. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your viewing704-235-1952