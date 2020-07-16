13014 West Palermo Court

Amenities
Exquisite home with tons of upgrades on a wooded, cul-de-sac lot!
4 bedroom 3.5 bath with large loft.
Home has a front sitting area and dining area. Large family room off kitchen with built-ins on sides of fireplace.
Gourmet kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space as well as large center island. Granite counters.
Hardwood on lower level. Newer carpet in family room and all upstairs bedrooms and loft.
Semi private and fenced in rear yard.
No pets
No smoking
Trash pick up is tenants responsibility
All utilities are tenant responsibility
Avail for July move in
$50 NONREFUNDABLE APP FEE PER PERSON OVER AGE 18
$150 ONE TIME ADMIN FEE DUE AT MOVE IN
DEPOSIT IS EQUAL TO RENT UNLESS OWNER REQUESTS HIGHER
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.