13014 West Palermo Court
Last updated July 12 2020 at 2:40 AM

13014 West Palermo Court

13014 Palermo Court · No Longer Available
Location

13014 Palermo Court, Lancaster County, SC 29707

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Property Amenities
Exquisite home with tons of upgrades on a wooded, cul-de-sac lot!
4 bedroom 3.5 bath with large loft.
Home has a front sitting area and dining area. Large family room off kitchen with built-ins on sides of fireplace.
Gourmet kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space as well as large center island. Granite counters.
Hardwood on lower level. Newer carpet in family room and all upstairs bedrooms and loft.
Semi private and fenced in rear yard.
No pets
No smoking
Trash pick up is tenants responsibility
All utilities are tenant responsibility
Avail for July move in

$50 NONREFUNDABLE APP FEE PER PERSON OVER AGE 18

$150 ONE TIME ADMIN FEE DUE AT MOVE IN

DEPOSIT IS EQUAL TO RENT UNLESS OWNER REQUESTS HIGHER

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13014 West Palermo Court have any available units?
13014 West Palermo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster County, SC.
What amenities does 13014 West Palermo Court have?
Some of 13014 West Palermo Court's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13014 West Palermo Court currently offering any rent specials?
13014 West Palermo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13014 West Palermo Court pet-friendly?
No, 13014 West Palermo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster County.
Does 13014 West Palermo Court offer parking?
No, 13014 West Palermo Court does not offer parking.
Does 13014 West Palermo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13014 West Palermo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13014 West Palermo Court have a pool?
No, 13014 West Palermo Court does not have a pool.
Does 13014 West Palermo Court have accessible units?
No, 13014 West Palermo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13014 West Palermo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13014 West Palermo Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13014 West Palermo Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13014 West Palermo Court does not have units with air conditioning.
