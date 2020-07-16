13014 West Palermo Court

Amenities

Exquisite home with tons of upgrades on a wooded, cul-de-sac lot!

4 bedroom 3.5 bath with large loft.

Home has a front sitting area and dining area. Large family room off kitchen with built-ins on sides of fireplace.

Gourmet kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space as well as large center island. Granite counters.

Hardwood on lower level. Newer carpet in family room and all upstairs bedrooms and loft.

Semi private and fenced in rear yard.

No pets

No smoking

Trash pick up is tenants responsibility

All utilities are tenant responsibility

Avail for July move in



$50 NONREFUNDABLE APP FEE PER PERSON OVER AGE 18



$150 ONE TIME ADMIN FEE DUE AT MOVE IN



DEPOSIT IS EQUAL TO RENT UNLESS OWNER REQUESTS HIGHER



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.