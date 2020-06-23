634 Springhouse Place

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy this beautiful, spacious home near the Steele Creek area! This floorplan is accented with gleaming hardwood floors and features a formal dining room and a 2-story family room. The large kitchen offers excellent storage and work space and includes a pantry, all major appliances and a breakfast nook.



Upstairs, a large open loft overlooks the family room. The master suite is spacious and features a private bath with extended vanity. Two additional bedrooms and a spare full bath complete the home.



Minutes from all the best of the Steele Creek area including shops and dining at Rivergate! Only a short drive to all the excitement at Carolina Place Mall and Tanger Outlets. Love Lake Wylie? Enjoy hours of recreation on and off the lake at McDowell Nature Preserve.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.