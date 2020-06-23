All apartments in Lake Wylie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

634 Springhouse Place

634 Springhouse Pl · No Longer Available
Location

634 Springhouse Pl, Lake Wylie, SC 29710
Autumn Cove

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this beautiful, spacious home near the Steele Creek area! This floorplan is accented with gleaming hardwood floors and features a formal dining room and a 2-story family room. The large kitchen offers excellent storage and work space and includes a pantry, all major appliances and a breakfast nook.

Upstairs, a large open loft overlooks the family room. The master suite is spacious and features a private bath with extended vanity. Two additional bedrooms and a spare full bath complete the home.

Minutes from all the best of the Steele Creek area including shops and dining at Rivergate! Only a short drive to all the excitement at Carolina Place Mall and Tanger Outlets. Love Lake Wylie? Enjoy hours of recreation on and off the lake at McDowell Nature Preserve.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 Springhouse Place have any available units?
634 Springhouse Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wylie, SC.
Is 634 Springhouse Place currently offering any rent specials?
634 Springhouse Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 Springhouse Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 634 Springhouse Place is pet friendly.
Does 634 Springhouse Place offer parking?
No, 634 Springhouse Place does not offer parking.
Does 634 Springhouse Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 634 Springhouse Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 Springhouse Place have a pool?
No, 634 Springhouse Place does not have a pool.
Does 634 Springhouse Place have accessible units?
No, 634 Springhouse Place does not have accessible units.
Does 634 Springhouse Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 634 Springhouse Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 634 Springhouse Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 634 Springhouse Place does not have units with air conditioning.
