Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

6 Thornwood Rd.

6 Thornwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

6 Thornwood Road, Lake Wylie, SC 29710
River Hills Plantation

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
playground
guest suite
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
guest suite
Beautifully updated 5 bedroom home in River Hills Gated Community in Lake Wylie! - Spacious home in a gated community has tons of upgrades & a main level guest suite. Light and bright, neutral interior with fresh paint throughout, vaulted ceilings, skylights. Gourmet Kitchen has good storage & prep space, center island and SS appliances including refrigerator. The breakfast area opens on to a delightful screened porch. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, with tile in all the bathrooms - easy to take care of! Large Great Room with fireplace opens to the rear deck. Upstairs Master Suite has its own private balcony, WIC, and an oversized tiled shower in the bath. 3 more BRs up, + updated hall bath. Open living area, flexibility for how you use the space. The main level bedroom could also work perfectly as an office, up to you! Lawn Care Included. Quiet, treed street. Clover Schools! No pets.

No Pets Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Thornwood Rd. have any available units?
6 Thornwood Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wylie, SC.
What amenities does 6 Thornwood Rd. have?
Some of 6 Thornwood Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Thornwood Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
6 Thornwood Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Thornwood Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 6 Thornwood Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Wylie.
Does 6 Thornwood Rd. offer parking?
No, 6 Thornwood Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 6 Thornwood Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Thornwood Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Thornwood Rd. have a pool?
No, 6 Thornwood Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 6 Thornwood Rd. have accessible units?
No, 6 Thornwood Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Thornwood Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Thornwood Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Thornwood Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Thornwood Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
