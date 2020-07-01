6 Thornwood Rd.

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated playground guest suite fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground guest suite

Beautifully updated 5 bedroom home in River Hills Gated Community in Lake Wylie! - Spacious home in a gated community has tons of upgrades & a main level guest suite. Light and bright, neutral interior with fresh paint throughout, vaulted ceilings, skylights. Gourmet Kitchen has good storage & prep space, center island and SS appliances including refrigerator. The breakfast area opens on to a delightful screened porch. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, with tile in all the bathrooms - easy to take care of! Large Great Room with fireplace opens to the rear deck. Upstairs Master Suite has its own private balcony, WIC, and an oversized tiled shower in the bath. 3 more BRs up, + updated hall bath. Open living area, flexibility for how you use the space. The main level bedroom could also work perfectly as an office, up to you! Lawn Care Included. Quiet, treed street. Clover Schools! No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5632181)