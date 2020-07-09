488 Squirrel Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly hot tub media room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub media room pet friendly

Waterfront Home in Lake Wylie! - Custom WATERFRONT home offering stunning 180o views of Lake Wylie! Private, cul-de-sac setting. Floating dock with boat lift. HUGE screened porch to relax and enjoy the views. Enter into the dramatic 2 story foyer. Gorgeous HWs flow thru main living areas. 2 story Great Room has lots of windows & is open to the Chef's Kitchen featuring SS appliances including refrigerator & smooth cooktop range, farm house sink, granite ctrs, subway tile backsplash. Main level Master Suite has deluxe spa-like bath with soaking tub, separate tiled shower, WIC and dual sink vanity. PLUS the Master also enjoys awesome waterviews and has sliders to the screened porch. Upstairs, the secondary bedrooms have double closets & water views. Flexible Bonus Room space has 2 closets and could be used as a 4th bedroom, or Media Room/ Office - you decide! Everything is top notch and move-in ready! Clover Schools!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4687150)