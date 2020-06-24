All apartments in Lake Wylie
1549 Bayberry Place

1549 Bayberry Place · No Longer Available
Location

1549 Bayberry Place, Lake Wylie, SC 29710
Autumn Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
1549 Bayberry Place -CB - Huge, well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home w/amazing water view!! This home is nicely settled in an established neighborhood on a spacious corner lot. Inviting open kitchen with over-sized kitchen island. Great for gathering of family and friends.Separate dining room. Natural light flows through the home including an open and bright SUNROOM! Wooded, private back yard surrounded by mature trees. Backyard deck! Unfinished Basement!! 2-car garage. No pets.

Merge onto I-85 S via the ramp to Gastonia.Take exit 27 for NC-273 toward Belmont/Mt Holly.Turn left onto NC-273 S/Beatty Dr/Park St.Continue to follow NC-273 S.Turn right to stay on NC-273 S. At the traffic circle, take the 2nd exit onto NC-273.NC-273 turns right and becomes NC-279 E.entering South Carolina.Continue onto Pole Branch Rd. Slight left onto SC-274 S
Turn left onto Autumn Cove Dr. Turn left onto Bayberry Pl.Destination will be on the left.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4722184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1549 Bayberry Place have any available units?
1549 Bayberry Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wylie, SC.
Is 1549 Bayberry Place currently offering any rent specials?
1549 Bayberry Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1549 Bayberry Place pet-friendly?
No, 1549 Bayberry Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Wylie.
Does 1549 Bayberry Place offer parking?
Yes, 1549 Bayberry Place offers parking.
Does 1549 Bayberry Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1549 Bayberry Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1549 Bayberry Place have a pool?
No, 1549 Bayberry Place does not have a pool.
Does 1549 Bayberry Place have accessible units?
No, 1549 Bayberry Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1549 Bayberry Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1549 Bayberry Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1549 Bayberry Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1549 Bayberry Place does not have units with air conditioning.
