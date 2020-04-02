Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

1111 Ross Brook Trace Available 04/06/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Two Story House with Lots of square footage in the Bethelfields Neighborhood off of Hwy 274, 4 Bedrooms or 3 & Office (All Bedrooms Upstairs) Large Master Suite with sitting area, Loft Area, 2.5 Bathrooms, Formal Living Room, Dining Room Area, Family Room with Gas Fireplace which opens to the Kitchen with stainless steel appliances- Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Also offers a center island all with granite counter tops. Sun room is located off of the Kitchen. Nice rocking chair front porch, privacy line of trees in the back and nice size yard. This home is in the Clover School District. Neighborhood Pool and playgound and sidwalks are a few of the amenities. Just minutes to the Clover school district aquatic center & water park! Convenient to Charlotte airport, Charlotte, Gastonia, York and Clover and of course the LAKE! Single Family Only.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Available By April 6, 2020).



(RLNE5629460)