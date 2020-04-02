All apartments in Lake Wylie
1111 Ross Brook Trace
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

1111 Ross Brook Trace

1111 Ross Brook Trace · (803) 985-1231
Location

1111 Ross Brook Trace, Lake Wylie, SC 29745

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1111 Ross Brook Trace · Avail. now

$1,895

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3291 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1111 Ross Brook Trace Available 04/06/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Two Story House with Lots of square footage in the Bethelfields Neighborhood off of Hwy 274, 4 Bedrooms or 3 & Office (All Bedrooms Upstairs) Large Master Suite with sitting area, Loft Area, 2.5 Bathrooms, Formal Living Room, Dining Room Area, Family Room with Gas Fireplace which opens to the Kitchen with stainless steel appliances- Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Also offers a center island all with granite counter tops. Sun room is located off of the Kitchen. Nice rocking chair front porch, privacy line of trees in the back and nice size yard. This home is in the Clover School District. Neighborhood Pool and playgound and sidwalks are a few of the amenities. Just minutes to the Clover school district aquatic center & water park! Convenient to Charlotte airport, Charlotte, Gastonia, York and Clover and of course the LAKE! Single Family Only.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Available By April 6, 2020).

(RLNE5629460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Ross Brook Trace have any available units?
1111 Ross Brook Trace has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1111 Ross Brook Trace have?
Some of 1111 Ross Brook Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Ross Brook Trace currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Ross Brook Trace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Ross Brook Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 Ross Brook Trace is pet friendly.
Does 1111 Ross Brook Trace offer parking?
No, 1111 Ross Brook Trace does not offer parking.
Does 1111 Ross Brook Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Ross Brook Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Ross Brook Trace have a pool?
Yes, 1111 Ross Brook Trace has a pool.
Does 1111 Ross Brook Trace have accessible units?
No, 1111 Ross Brook Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Ross Brook Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 Ross Brook Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Ross Brook Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 Ross Brook Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
