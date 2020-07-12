Apartment List
/
SC
/
isle of palms
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:31 PM

141 Apartments for rent in Isle of Palms, SC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Isle of Palms apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Riviera at Seaside
1405 Long Grove Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,270
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,251
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
768 sqft
Just outside of Charleston, next to the Shoppes at Seaside Farms. These 1-3 bedroom apartments offer deluxe kitchens with stainless steel appliances, built-in kitchens, granite countertops and more. Enjoy the on-site gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
115 Units Available
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,121
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,359
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1127 sqft
Urban and trendy apartments near the waterway. Updated interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors, large walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room. Community garden and dog park available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
$
17 Units Available
Carolina Park
Legacy Mount Pleasant
3240 Legacy Eagle Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,449
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1335 sqft
Smoke-free community located a short drive away from Charleston National Golf Club. Homes feature 9-foot ceilings, soaking tubs, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with a lounge area and swimming pool, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
$
28 Units Available
Haven at Indigo Square
1800 Indigo Market Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,246
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1378 sqft
Luxury apartments located just 20 minutes from downtown Charleston. Units feature wood cabinetry, vinyl flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community has a BBQ and picnic area, bike storage and walking trail.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
The Watch on Shem Creek
997 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1031 sqft
Luxury units feature laundry, recent renovations, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Residents have access to communal tennis court, pool and parking. Waterfront location, with marsh and wetlands for boating and fishing.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
15 Units Available
Thickett
1900 US-17 N, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
913 sqft
Discover the Darby Difference at Thickett Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this Mt. Pleasant community. Thickett offers one and two bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
56 Units Available
The Grove at Carolina Park
1385 Classic Ct, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,299
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1253 sqft
The Grove at Carolina Park offers hip urban living with small town charm. This is your chance to live near the beautiful Charleston Harbor and still have plenty of shopping and dining right at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
38 Units Available
Oyster Park
1421 Shucker Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,196
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,373
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1046 sqft
This new community features outstanding amenities including an open-air cabana area, outdoor dining, and a saltwater pool. Apartments have high ceilings, energy efficient appliances, wood-style flooring, and barn-style sliding doors.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 10:00am
$
21 Units Available
The Sage at 1240
1240 Winnowing Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,190
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
Welcome home to your new glamorous home at The Sage at 1240 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. We are conveniently located near Hwy 17 and I-526 to make it easier to get to your favorite shopping and fine-dining restaurants.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
ARIUM Mt Pleasant
1054 Anna Knapp Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,165
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1035 sqft
Prime location close to Highway 17, Mark Clark Expressway, Downtown and the coastline. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has pool, tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Sweetgrass Landing
1100 Legends Club Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1596 sqft
Prime location near Francis Marion National Forest and Copahee Sound. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, and fireplaces. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
$
18 Units Available
Parish Place
1175 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
933 sqft
Discover the Darby Difference at Parish Place Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this sunny Mt. Pleasant community. Parish Place offers one and two bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
2 Units Available
The Six
2170 Snyder Cir, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique apartments with stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Residents can enjoy use of the coffee bar, conference room, and gym. Near Highway 17 and numerous shops and restaurants along the road.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Heritage Circle
113 Heritage Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1344 sqft
113 Heritage Cir - Newly renovated townhouse in the desirable quiet neighbourhood of Heritage Village. Being only a few minutes from the Cooper River Bridge makes this an excellent rental for anyone working in Mount Pleasant or in the downtown area.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2136 Presidio Drive
2136 Presidio Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1317 sqft
2136 Presidio Drive Available 09/01/20 Single family home in Quail Hollow (Mount Pleasant) - Great open floor plan in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Quail Hollow.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
1129 Village Creek Lane #2
1129 Village Creek Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1060 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Well maintained condo in the center of Mt. Pleasant. Village Creek is a quiet complex with quick access to Hwy 17, I 26 and I 526. Interior has light neutral colors.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1869 Montclair Drive
1869 Montclair Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1169 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in Mount Pleasant. This beautiful home features a relaxing porch, laminate flooring throughout, and a laundry room that comes with a washer and dryer.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Snee Farms
989 Colonial Drive
989 Colonial Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,799
2066 sqft
Beautiful Home Available in Snee Farm! - Beautiful single-family home available July 1st in the ideal neighborhood of Snee Farms. New flooring and freshly painted throughout home.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1287 Horseshoe Bend
1287 Horseshoe Bend, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1926 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Sweetgrass (Mount Pleasant) - Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in the Sweetgrass of Mount Pleasant.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
753 Natchez Circle
753 Natchez Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1456 sqft
753 Natchez Circle Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous three bedroom town-home in the heart Mount Pleasant - Beautiful brick townhouse in the desirable community of Hunter Lake Commons.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1484 Landings Run
1484 Landings Run, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1920 sqft
Perfect location in the heart of Mount Pleasant! 5 minutes from Towne Center and 526, 10 minutes from Downtown and the beach. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a downstairs bonus room. New front porch, back yard features a deck and fire pit.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1316 Battery Hill Court
1316 Battery Hill Court, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1578 sqft
Nice two story home in conveniently located waters Edge, near town center and beaches. Open floorplan with eat in kitchen, opening onto screened porch and deck. Great room has fireplace .

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2887 Woodland Park Drive
2887 Woodland Park Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1908 sqft
AMAZING TOWNHOUSE IN A POPULAR AND QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD! Beautiful well-cared for 3-story townhouse located in Hamlin Park, one of the best locations in Mt Pleasant.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2270 Show Basket Way
2270 Show Basket Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2222 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful home in Sweetgrass subdivision of Mount Pleasant.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Isle of Palms, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Isle of Palms apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SC
Summerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCGeorgetown, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College