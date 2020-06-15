All apartments in Irmo
Find more places like 130 Weston Watch Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irmo, SC
/
130 Weston Watch Road
Last updated April 17 2020 at 11:57 AM

130 Weston Watch Road

130 Weston Watch Road · (803) 594-4450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irmo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

130 Weston Watch Road, Irmo, SC 29063

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
This great home in the Friarsgate subdivision in Irmo is ready to move! The features paint, lighting, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, a single car garage and a fenced back yard! You must see this lovely home for yourself!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify/qualifies for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Weston Watch Road have any available units?
130 Weston Watch Road has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 130 Weston Watch Road have?
Some of 130 Weston Watch Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Weston Watch Road currently offering any rent specials?
130 Weston Watch Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Weston Watch Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Weston Watch Road is pet friendly.
Does 130 Weston Watch Road offer parking?
Yes, 130 Weston Watch Road does offer parking.
Does 130 Weston Watch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Weston Watch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Weston Watch Road have a pool?
No, 130 Weston Watch Road does not have a pool.
Does 130 Weston Watch Road have accessible units?
No, 130 Weston Watch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Weston Watch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Weston Watch Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Weston Watch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Weston Watch Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 130 Weston Watch Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd
Irmo, SC 29063
York Woods at Lake Murray
2038 Lake Murray Boulevard
Irmo, SC 29212
Residence at Marina Bay
1600 Marina Rd
Irmo, SC 29063

Similar Pages

Irmo 1 BedroomsIrmo 2 Bedrooms
Irmo Apartments with GarageIrmo Pet Friendly Places
Irmo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAiken, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SC
Cayce, SCSumter, SCForest Acres, SCChester, SCDentsville, SC
Woodfield, SCRed Bank, SCBlythewood, SCDalzell, SCSeven Oaks, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-AikenUniversity of South Carolina-Columbia
University of South Carolina-Sumter
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity