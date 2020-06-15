130 Weston Watch Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!

This great home in the Friarsgate subdivision in Irmo is ready to move! The features paint, lighting, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, a single car garage and a fenced back yard! You must see this lovely home for yourself!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.