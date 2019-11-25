Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Rent-To-Own 3BR/2BA Townhouse in Rock Hill - Property Id: 173522



OPEN HOUSE - Saturday 11/2/2019 12-4 PM



420 Lexie Lane, Rock Hill, SC



Adorable End Unit Townhome located in the highly desirable Olde Town Complex off Mount Gallant Road. This fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome is move-in ready. The home features a large master suite upstairs with full bath and walk-in closet. Downstairs you will find an open floor plan with a nice kitchen including white cabinets, bar and pantry. Also the refrigerator, washer/dryer are all included in this amazing deal!



Great price and convenient location to great schools and I-77.



Flexible Terms; No Bank Needed; All Credit Considered.



Move in immediately!



Call (803)281-0360 for more info.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173522p

Property Id 173522



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5286986)