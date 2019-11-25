All apartments in India Hook
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

420 Lexie Lane

420 Lexie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

420 Lexie Lane, India Hook, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
range
Property Amenities
Rent-To-Own 3BR/2BA Townhouse in Rock Hill - Property Id: 173522

OPEN HOUSE - Saturday 11/2/2019 12-4 PM

420 Lexie Lane, Rock Hill, SC

Adorable End Unit Townhome located in the highly desirable Olde Town Complex off Mount Gallant Road. This fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome is move-in ready. The home features a large master suite upstairs with full bath and walk-in closet. Downstairs you will find an open floor plan with a nice kitchen including white cabinets, bar and pantry. Also the refrigerator, washer/dryer are all included in this amazing deal!

Great price and convenient location to great schools and I-77.

Flexible Terms; No Bank Needed; All Credit Considered.

Move in immediately!

Call (803)281-0360 for more info.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173522p
Property Id 173522

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5286986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Lexie Lane have any available units?
420 Lexie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in India Hook, SC.
What amenities does 420 Lexie Lane have?
Some of 420 Lexie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Lexie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
420 Lexie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Lexie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 420 Lexie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in India Hook.
Does 420 Lexie Lane offer parking?
No, 420 Lexie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 420 Lexie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 Lexie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Lexie Lane have a pool?
No, 420 Lexie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 420 Lexie Lane have accessible units?
No, 420 Lexie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Lexie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Lexie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Lexie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Lexie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

