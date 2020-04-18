All apartments in India Hook
3950 Ridgewood Drive

3950 Ridgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3950 Ridgewood Drive, India Hook, SC 29732

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3950 Ridgewood Drive Available 05/18/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute House Located off of Mt. Gallant Road minutes from Ebenezer Park in Rock Hill, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Eat in Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Extended Deck and Large back yard with privacy fence. Single Family Only.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for Dog Approval (Small under 25 lbs/No Cats). By Appointment Only (Available May 18, 2020).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3987207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3950 Ridgewood Drive have any available units?
3950 Ridgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in India Hook, SC.
What amenities does 3950 Ridgewood Drive have?
Some of 3950 Ridgewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3950 Ridgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3950 Ridgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3950 Ridgewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3950 Ridgewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3950 Ridgewood Drive offer parking?
No, 3950 Ridgewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3950 Ridgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3950 Ridgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3950 Ridgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 3950 Ridgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3950 Ridgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3950 Ridgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3950 Ridgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3950 Ridgewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3950 Ridgewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3950 Ridgewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

