5138 Morning Frost Pl

This beautiful, spacious home is located just off of Carolina Forest Blvd in the sought-after The Farm at Carolina Forest community.



The traditional 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom includes hardwood floors throughout most of the first floor, and a kitchen with solid surface counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and cherry-finished cabinets with pull-out shelves. The master suite is conveniently located on the first floor, complete with a walk-in closet. The large 2nd-floor loft is ideal for use as a media room, play room, rec room or 2nd family room.



This community has fantastic amenities, including a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, playground, basketball court and bike/walking trails.



Pets conditional.



See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us at 888-372-7528 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**