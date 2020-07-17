All apartments in Horry County
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

5138 Morning Frost Pl

5138 Morning Frost Pl · (877) 751-1677
Location

5138 Morning Frost Pl, Horry County, SC 29579

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2750 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
media room
This beautiful, spacious home is located just off of Carolina Forest Blvd in the sought-after The Farm at Carolina Forest community.

The traditional 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom includes hardwood floors throughout most of the first floor, and a kitchen with solid surface counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and cherry-finished cabinets with pull-out shelves. The master suite is conveniently located on the first floor, complete with a walk-in closet. The large 2nd-floor loft is ideal for use as a media room, play room, rec room or 2nd family room.

This community has fantastic amenities, including a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, playground, basketball court and bike/walking trails.

Pets conditional.

See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5138 Morning Frost Pl have any available units?
5138 Morning Frost Pl has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5138 Morning Frost Pl have?
Some of 5138 Morning Frost Pl's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5138 Morning Frost Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5138 Morning Frost Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5138 Morning Frost Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5138 Morning Frost Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5138 Morning Frost Pl offer parking?
No, 5138 Morning Frost Pl does not offer parking.
Does 5138 Morning Frost Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5138 Morning Frost Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5138 Morning Frost Pl have a pool?
Yes, 5138 Morning Frost Pl has a pool.
Does 5138 Morning Frost Pl have accessible units?
No, 5138 Morning Frost Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5138 Morning Frost Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5138 Morning Frost Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5138 Morning Frost Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5138 Morning Frost Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
