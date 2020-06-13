Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

20 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hilton Head Island, SC

Finding an apartment in Hilton Head Island that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
81 Units Available
Waterwalk at Shelter Cove
47 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1202 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2034 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and large garden tubs. Residents enjoy access to private parking and saltwater pools. Shelter Cove Towne Centre is within walking distance.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4
5 Gumtree Road, Hilton Head Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1080 sqft
5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4 Available 07/01/20 Lovely One-Level Marsh Side Villa - Hilton Head - This beautiful property is located in Marsh Side, on the north-end of Hilton Head near the public schools.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
380 Marshland Rd - E25
380 Marshland Road, Hilton Head Island, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1236 sqft
2nd Floor Upgraded 2 bedroom Summer House Available NOW ~ AIM - This modern and renovated condo is available for IMMEDIATE move in.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11 Wildwood Court
11 Wildwood Court, Hilton Head Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1742 sqft
11 Wildwood Court Available 06/18/20 FURNISHED Home in Sea Pines Available June 20 for Long Term Lease! - Furnished home with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms available June 20th for long term lease.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19 Tansyleaf Drive
19 Tansyleaf Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1896 sqft
19 Tansyleaf Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful New Home in Tansyleaf - Hilton Head - You don't want to miss this home! Offered UNFURNISHED, available July 1st. Only one year old, this home is in excellent condition and in a lovely neighborhood.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
13 Wexford Club Drive
13 Wexford Club Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3640 sqft
13 Wexford Club Drive Available 05/01/20 13 Wexford Club Drive - Peaceful views over wide lagoon with flowing fountain, wood bridge on hole #7 to the tee box "forested area", winding lagoon and a peek of the 5th fairway. 5 BR/5.
Results within 5 miles of Hilton Head Island

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5 Wild Turkey Run
5 Wild Turkey Run, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1840 sqft
Bluffton - Located on an oversized lot in Bluffton off Sawmill Creek Road. Hardwood flooring in main living area. Renovated master bedroom and bath. Storage shed. NO PETS (RLNE3960604)
Results within 10 miles of Hilton Head Island
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1510 sqft
Plush apartments close to all the action. Shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and carpets in rooms. Business center, coffee bar and courtyard. Close to Hilton Head Island.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Abberly Pointe
100 Ashton Pointe Blvd, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,174
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1031 sqft
Living well is the only Pointe! Blending a tranquil, natural setting with an unmatched location that makes any commute feel like a breeze, Abberly Pointe is the epitome of convenient, upscale living in the Beaufort area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Legends North of Broad
100 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Legends North of Broad, we strive to provide all the comforts of home and superior service through our professional and responsive management team. Come Enjoy the Luxury Lifestyle You Deserve!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated April 21 at 04:20pm
1 Unit Available
Onyx Luxury Living
57 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Simmons Cay Apartments where southern charm meets coastal paradise. We know you wont find anything missing in these amazing apartments in Bluffton, SC.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated April 29 at 02:45pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Shores
20 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
Offering beautiful, spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this unit welcomes you home with laundry rooms, large kitchens, stainless steel appliances and extensive living areas complete with sliding glass doors.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
344 Green Leaf Way
344 Green Leaf Way, Bluffton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.5 bath Home in convenient Shell Hall - This home is less than two years old and in wonderful condition.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
23 3rd Avenue
23 3rd Ave, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1452 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Single Family Home in the HIGHLY DESIRABLE Bluffton Park Community! - Absolute Island Management is proud to present a turnkey move in ready 3-bedroom, 2.5- bathroom home in Bluffton Park. This corner lot home is very spacious.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Bldg K, Unit 110
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Beaufort County, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Bldg K, Unit 110 Available 08/01/20 The Reserve at Woodbridge, Unit 110 - Fully furnished 3 bedroom apartment located in the Reserve at Woodbridge in Bluffton.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3 Regent Ave.
3 Regent Avenue, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1940 sqft
3 Regent Ave. Available 06/15/20 Charleston-Style Home, Recently Updated and Ready to Rent in Westbury - Charleston-style home in Westbury Park featuring three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
34 Hidden Lakes Lane
34 Hidden Lakes Lane, Bluffton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1831 sqft
34 Hidden Lakes Lane Available 07/01/20 Hidden Lakes - 4 Bed Home Hardwood Floors and Lots of Room - Available 7/1 ~ AiM - We are thrilled to present this one of a kind property.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Kensington Blvd #103
100 Kensington Boulevard, Beaufort County, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
100 Kensington Blvd #103 Available 06/19/20 1st Floor 1 Bedroom Condo Available 6/19 ~ AiM - This bright and airy 1BR/1BA is Available Now. The 700 sq ft condo includes all appliances and a private patio.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24 Chiswick Way
24 Chiswick Way, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,847
2000 sqft
24 Chiswick Way Available 07/13/20 Southern dream home located in Westbury Park! 3 bed, 2.5 bath! - Southern dream home! This beautiful, two story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in the gated Westbury Park community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
889 Broad River Drive
889 Broad River Drive, Shell Point, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1559 sqft
RENTAL INFO: Open & Airy floor plan in Shell Point area of Beaufort. All kitchen appliances present.. Wood floors through out living areas and bedrooms. Large screen porch, fenced backyard and a x-large storage shed.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3009 Hickory Street
3009 Hickory Street, Shell Point, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1611 sqft
Available June 1!! Lovely single family, 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath spacious home in desirable Shell Point. Home features refinished hardwood floors in main living areas and all bedrooms, large fenced backyard and storage shed.

1 of 23

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Mossy Oaks
1 Unit Available
2681 Broad Street
2681 Broad Street, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1639 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 15 - Beautiful home in the desirable Broad Street community in Mossy Oaks. Interior features include hardwood floors, fireplace, first floor half bath and first floor master suite.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hilton Head Island, SC

Finding an apartment in Hilton Head Island that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

