3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020
32 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hilton Head Island, SC
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
81 Units Available
Waterwalk at Shelter Cove
47 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2034 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and large garden tubs. Residents enjoy access to private parking and saltwater pools. Shelter Cove Towne Centre is within walking distance.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Wildwood Court
11 Wildwood Court, Hilton Head Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1742 sqft
11 Wildwood Court Available 06/18/20 FURNISHED Home in Sea Pines Available June 20 for Long Term Lease! - Furnished home with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms available June 20th for long term lease.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27 Gunnery Lane
27 Gunnery Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2000 sqft
Sea Pines Plantation - Call for Rental Rate. Great Lagoon View - Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, custom woodwork, back wall of glass to take advantage of view. Renovated Kitchen. Third bedroom can be used as a den/study. Large attic.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Towhee Road
19 Towhee Road, Hilton Head Island, SC
19 Towhee Road Available 07/01/20 Hilton Head Plantation - Golf view - Eat-in kitchen with granite counters. Formal dining room, large Carolina Room, large laundry room and Office/studio/hobby room.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
80 Paddle Boat Lane - 903 BB
80 Paddle Boat Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1465 sqft
3 Bedroom Brighton Bay Condo ~ Available Now ~ AiM - It doesn't get much better than this! This Brighton Bay 3 bedroom 3 bath condo home is bright and cheery with so much storage it almost seems too good to be true! This two-story condo sits over
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
82 Jib Sail Court
82 Jib Sail Court, Hilton Head Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
82 Jib Sail Court Available 07/22/20 End Unit - Mid Island Location - Yacht Cove Available July 22nd ~ AIM - Here is an amazing townhouse with lots of space and a huge garage. Hardwood flooring Three bedrooms. Granite Counters.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
13 Wexford Club Drive
13 Wexford Club Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC
13 Wexford Club Drive Available 05/01/20 13 Wexford Club Drive - Peaceful views over wide lagoon with flowing fountain, wood bridge on hole #7 to the tee box "forested area", winding lagoon and a peek of the 5th fairway. 5 BR/5.
Results within 5 miles of Hilton Head Island
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22 Old South Court #B
22 Old South Court, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1428 sqft
22 Old South Court #B Available 07/01/20 3 Bed/2.5 Bath in The Villas at Old South! Available July 1st! - This recently updated 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom unit is available for a long term lease at The Villas in Old South starting July 1st.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5 Wild Turkey Run
5 Wild Turkey Run, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1840 sqft
Bluffton - Located on an oversized lot in Bluffton off Sawmill Creek Road. Hardwood flooring in main living area. Renovated master bedroom and bath. Storage shed. NO PETS (RLNE3960604)
Results within 10 miles of Hilton Head Island
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1510 sqft
Plush apartments close to all the action. Shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and carpets in rooms. Business center, coffee bar and courtyard. Close to Hilton Head Island.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated April 21 at 04:20pm
1 Unit Available
Onyx Luxury Living
57 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Simmons Cay Apartments where southern charm meets coastal paradise. We know you wont find anything missing in these amazing apartments in Bluffton, SC.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated April 29 at 02:45pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Shores
20 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
Offering beautiful, spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this unit welcomes you home with laundry rooms, large kitchens, stainless steel appliances and extensive living areas complete with sliding glass doors.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
48 Muirfield Drive
48 Muirfield Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2208 sqft
Eagle's Pointe Home - Single family home with 3 bedrooms and a bonus room over the garage, 2.5 bathrooms, screened in back porch, fenced in yard with a great lagoon view. Call to schedule an appointment.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24 Chiswick Way
24 Chiswick Way, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,847
2000 sqft
24 Chiswick Way Available 07/13/20 Southern dream home located in Westbury Park! 3 bed, 2.5 bath! - Southern dream home! This beautiful, two story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in the gated Westbury Park community.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
196 White Oaks Circle
196 Whiteoaks Circle, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2396 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in the Gated Community of "Rose Hill" Available Now - Nestled among the lush magnolia trees, wildlife and marshes, Rose Hill Plantation offers a respite of historic natural beauty and recreational opportunities for all ages to enjoy.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23 3rd Avenue
23 3rd Ave, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1452 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Single Family Home in the HIGHLY DESIRABLE Bluffton Park Community! - Absolute Island Management is proud to present a turnkey move in ready 3-bedroom, 2.5- bathroom home in Bluffton Park. This corner lot home is very spacious.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12 Foggy Bluff Rd
12 Foggy Bluff Rd, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2676 sqft
Brand New Rental in "The Walk at Bluffton Square" - Available Now! - Brand new construction in Old Town Bluffton- "The Walk's" Thompson models boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and an abundance of natural light.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
344 Green Leaf Way
344 Green Leaf Way, Bluffton, SC
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.5 bath Home in convenient Shell Hall - This home is less than two years old and in wonderful condition.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Regent Ave.
3 Regent Avenue, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1940 sqft
3 Regent Ave. Available 06/15/20 Charleston-Style Home, Recently Updated and Ready to Rent in Westbury - Charleston-style home in Westbury Park featuring three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Bldg K, Unit 110
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Bldg K, Unit 110 Available 08/01/20 The Reserve at Woodbridge, Unit 110 - Fully furnished 3 bedroom apartment located in the Reserve at Woodbridge in Bluffton.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
253 Hitching Post Crescent
253 Hitching Post Crescent, Bluffton, SC
253 Hitching Post Crescent Available 06/15/20 Great Single-Family Home in The Farm for Rent - Available June, this corner lot home has plenty of space and upgrades! Four large bedrooms and laminate and tile flooring throughout.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
220 Club Gate Drive
220 Club Gate Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2050 sqft
220 Club Gate Drive Available 08/05/20 Rose Hill Plantation - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Rose Hill Plantation. This single family home has a lovely open floor plan and is located close to the gate.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
34 Hidden Lakes Lane
34 Hidden Lakes Lane, Bluffton, SC
34 Hidden Lakes Lane Available 07/01/20 Hidden Lakes - 4 Bed Home Hardwood Floors and Lots of Room - Available 7/1 ~ AiM - We are thrilled to present this one of a kind property.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9 Weymouth Circle
9 Weymouth Circle, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2161 sqft
Hampton Hall - Home for Rent - Move in by 7/1/20 and take $500 off 1st month Rent! - Hampton Hall home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, office/den, and open floor plan. Hardwood and tile floor and decorative moldings. Neutral paint colors.
