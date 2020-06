Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

If you're looking for a very cool place to live...this just might be your place. This wonderful free standing cottage/guest house is located behind the main home. Private access is available from alley at the rear of the property. This two story home is accessible from both levels and features a large elevated sun deck. This home has 1 Bdrm and bath upstairs along with an open living room and galley kitchen with an island and all new appliances. This great space provides a light and airy environment.



A second bedroom/studio/office space is located on the first level and can be accessed from either the outside and/or a circular stairwell inside. The lower space also houses the washer/dryer and features a second full bath.



Multi-year lease is available.



No Pets - No Smoking/Vaping