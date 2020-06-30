1147 Deerberry Road

Amenities
Briarwood - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1985262?source=marketing
Charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in the Briarwood subdivision of Hanahan. Conveniently located close to military bases, shopping, and easy interstate access. This home features a spacious living room, large eat in kitchen, separate laundry room and a 2 car garage. All four bedrooms and additional loft area are located upstairs. The master suite offers a large walk in closet, shower and tub. The backyard features a screened in patio area that overlooks the pond!
Applications can be completed online at www.oaktrustproperties.com/$59 application fee per adult.
Sorry, this is a no pet property.
