All apartments in Hanahan
Find more places like 1147 Deerberry Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hanahan, SC
/
1147 Deerberry Road
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

1147 Deerberry Road

1147 Deerberry Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hanahan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1147 Deerberry Road, Hanahan, SC 29445

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Briarwood - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1985262?source=marketing

Charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in the Briarwood subdivision of Hanahan. Conveniently located close to military bases, shopping, and easy interstate access. This home features a spacious living room, large eat in kitchen, separate laundry room and a 2 car garage. All four bedrooms and additional loft area are located upstairs. The master suite offers a large walk in closet, shower and tub. The backyard features a screened in patio area that overlooks the pond!

Applications can be completed online at www.oaktrustproperties.com/$59 application fee per adult.
Sorry, this is a no pet property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3296910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1147 Deerberry Road have any available units?
1147 Deerberry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hanahan, SC.
What amenities does 1147 Deerberry Road have?
Some of 1147 Deerberry Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1147 Deerberry Road currently offering any rent specials?
1147 Deerberry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1147 Deerberry Road pet-friendly?
No, 1147 Deerberry Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hanahan.
Does 1147 Deerberry Road offer parking?
Yes, 1147 Deerberry Road offers parking.
Does 1147 Deerberry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1147 Deerberry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1147 Deerberry Road have a pool?
No, 1147 Deerberry Road does not have a pool.
Does 1147 Deerberry Road have accessible units?
No, 1147 Deerberry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1147 Deerberry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1147 Deerberry Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1147 Deerberry Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1147 Deerberry Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd
Hanahan, SC 29410
Channel Park
1002 Channel Marker Way
Hanahan, SC 29410
South Pointe Apartment Home
6220 Murray Dr
Hanahan, SC 29410

Similar Pages

Hanahan 1 BedroomsHanahan 2 Bedrooms
Hanahan Apartments with ParkingHanahan Dog Friendly Apartments
Hanahan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SC
Summerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Beaufort, SCGeorgetown, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College