All apartments in Greenville
Find more places like 121 Provence Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville, SC
/
121 Provence Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:18 AM

121 Provence Street

121 Provence Street · (864) 309-0201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greenville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

121 Provence Street, Greenville, SC 29607
Valley Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath centrally located in Greenville. Beautiful columns separating living room and dining/kitchen. Kitchen with a sizable island and plenty of cabinets. Bedrooms upstairs. Large Master with a walk in closet and master bathroom suite. Exterior features an oversized covered front porch and 1 car garage with plenty of storage space. This home is very convenient to everything: 2 miles to Downtown, Less than 1 mile to I-385, 3 miles to Bob Jones University and Greenville Tech, Shopping and more!! Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air Heating Type: Central Electric Heat Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes Water Company: Greenville Water Electric Company: Duke Energy Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING) Elementary School: East North St Elementary Middle School: Greenville Middle Acad High School: Eastside High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Provence Street have any available units?
121 Provence Street has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Provence Street have?
Some of 121 Provence Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Provence Street currently offering any rent specials?
121 Provence Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Provence Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Provence Street is pet friendly.
Does 121 Provence Street offer parking?
Yes, 121 Provence Street does offer parking.
Does 121 Provence Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Provence Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Provence Street have a pool?
No, 121 Provence Street does not have a pool.
Does 121 Provence Street have accessible units?
No, 121 Provence Street does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Provence Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Provence Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 121 Provence Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2207 North
2207 Wade Hampton Blvd
Greenville, SC 29615
Reserve at Cavalier
105 Cavalier Dr
Greenville, SC 29607
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd
Greenville, SC 29615
Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr
Greenville, SC 29607
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd
Greenville, SC 29650
Walden Creek
100 Walden Creek Way
Greenville, SC 29615
Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park
201 Rocky Slope Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
Waterleaf at Keys Crossing
7001 Cinelli Street
Greenville, SC 29615

Similar Pages

Greenville 1 BedroomsGreenville 2 Bedrooms
Greenville Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreenville Pet Friendly Places
Greenville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Asheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SC
Greenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SC
Etowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Augusta Street AreaOverbrook Historic DistrictViola Street Area
West End MarketDowntown GreenvilleSouthern Side
Mcbee Avenue AreaValley Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

FurmanGreenville Technical College
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity