121 Provence Street

**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath centrally located in Greenville. Beautiful columns separating living room and dining/kitchen. Kitchen with a sizable island and plenty of cabinets. Bedrooms upstairs. Large Master with a walk in closet and master bathroom suite. Exterior features an oversized covered front porch and 1 car garage with plenty of storage space. This home is very convenient to everything: 2 miles to Downtown, Less than 1 mile to I-385, 3 miles to Bob Jones University and Greenville Tech, Shopping and more!! Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air Heating Type: Central Electric Heat Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes Water Company: Greenville Water Electric Company: Duke Energy Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING) Elementary School: East North St Elementary Middle School: Greenville Middle Acad High School: Eastside High