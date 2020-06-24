All apartments in Greenville County
Last updated June 29 2020 at 6:42 PM

235 South Moore Road

235 South Moore Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2017589
Location

235 South Moore Road, Greenville County, SC 29644

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,259

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this two bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1121 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups, is freshly painted and newly renovated. With access to a fenced yard. Minutes away from US-25. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.greenville@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 South Moore Road have any available units?
235 South Moore Road has a unit available for $1,259 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 235 South Moore Road have?
Some of 235 South Moore Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 South Moore Road currently offering any rent specials?
235 South Moore Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 South Moore Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 South Moore Road is pet friendly.
Does 235 South Moore Road offer parking?
No, 235 South Moore Road does not offer parking.
Does 235 South Moore Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 South Moore Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 South Moore Road have a pool?
No, 235 South Moore Road does not have a pool.
Does 235 South Moore Road have accessible units?
No, 235 South Moore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 235 South Moore Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 South Moore Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 South Moore Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 235 South Moore Road has units with air conditioning.
