207 Mazyck Greens Court

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Be prepared to fall in love with a flawlessly maintained home! This beautiful Charleston Style double porch, custom built home features almost every upgrade you can image. As you enter this home you will be welcomed by a stunning foyer that is open to a formal dining room. Beautiful hardwood flows through the entire downstairs open floor plan, from the foyer to the spacious family room, and on to the kitchen. The cooks in the family will delight in this impressive work space that features granite counter tops, custom back splash, and an enormous island.