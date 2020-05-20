All apartments in Goose Creek
207 Mazyck Greens Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:48 PM

207 Mazyck Greens Court

207 Mazyck Greens Court · (843) 875-1089
Location

207 Mazyck Greens Court, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2585 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Be prepared to fall in love with a flawlessly maintained home! This beautiful Charleston Style double porch, custom built home features almost every upgrade you can image. As you enter this home you will be welcomed by a stunning foyer that is open to a formal dining room. Beautiful hardwood flows through the entire downstairs open floor plan, from the foyer to the spacious family room, and on to the kitchen. The cooks in the family will delight in this impressive work space that features granite counter tops, custom back splash, and an enormous island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Mazyck Greens Court have any available units?
207 Mazyck Greens Court has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 207 Mazyck Greens Court currently offering any rent specials?
207 Mazyck Greens Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Mazyck Greens Court pet-friendly?
No, 207 Mazyck Greens Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goose Creek.
Does 207 Mazyck Greens Court offer parking?
Yes, 207 Mazyck Greens Court does offer parking.
Does 207 Mazyck Greens Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Mazyck Greens Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Mazyck Greens Court have a pool?
No, 207 Mazyck Greens Court does not have a pool.
Does 207 Mazyck Greens Court have accessible units?
No, 207 Mazyck Greens Court does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Mazyck Greens Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Mazyck Greens Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Mazyck Greens Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Mazyck Greens Court does not have units with air conditioning.
