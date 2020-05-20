All apartments in Goose Creek
Goose Creek, SC
122 Woodward Road
Last updated December 16 2019 at 12:57 PM

122 Woodward Road

122 Woodward Road · (843) 804-9991
Location

122 Woodward Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 122 Woodward Road · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1626 sqft

Amenities

Liberty Hall Plantation - Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end-unit townhouse in Liberty Hall Plantation for rent! This home features a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cherry colored cabinetry, and a kitchen island/bar and lots of storage space. The master bedroom is located downstairs, and the master bathroom has double sinks and extra large tub. Set up an entire outdoor living area in the huge screened in porch! The layout is very open, with a nice loft upstairs.

Liberty Hall Plantation is a convenient location, and just minutes to the Naval Weapons Station, Bushy Park, Google, Boeing, I-526, I-26, and shopping. The amenities include a Play Park, Swimming Pool with Pavilion, Grill Area, and lakes.

Small pets negotiable under 30 lbs with $250 pet fee per pet.
Apply online at www.oaktrustproperties.com $45 per adult

(RLNE4739167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Woodward Road have any available units?
122 Woodward Road has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 122 Woodward Road have?
Some of 122 Woodward Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Woodward Road currently offering any rent specials?
122 Woodward Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Woodward Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 Woodward Road is pet friendly.
Does 122 Woodward Road offer parking?
No, 122 Woodward Road does not offer parking.
Does 122 Woodward Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Woodward Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Woodward Road have a pool?
Yes, 122 Woodward Road has a pool.
Does 122 Woodward Road have accessible units?
No, 122 Woodward Road does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Woodward Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Woodward Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Woodward Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Woodward Road does not have units with air conditioning.
