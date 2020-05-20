122 Woodward Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Liberty Hall Plantation - Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end-unit townhouse in Liberty Hall Plantation for rent! This home features a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cherry colored cabinetry, and a kitchen island/bar and lots of storage space. The master bedroom is located downstairs, and the master bathroom has double sinks and extra large tub. Set up an entire outdoor living area in the huge screened in porch! The layout is very open, with a nice loft upstairs.



Liberty Hall Plantation is a convenient location, and just minutes to the Naval Weapons Station, Bushy Park, Google, Boeing, I-526, I-26, and shopping. The amenities include a Play Park, Swimming Pool with Pavilion, Grill Area, and lakes.



Small pets negotiable under 30 lbs with $250 pet fee per pet.

Apply online at www.oaktrustproperties.com $45 per adult



(RLNE4739167)