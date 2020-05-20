Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking e-payments garage

108 Satur Drive Available 08/01/20 CAN'T MISS BEAUTIFUL HOUSE! Walk In Closets and HUGE Yard!! - This property is a must see! A two car garage offers ample parking and storage. Beautiful hardwood flooring is accented by classical pillars in the separate dinging area. As you continue to the living room there is an open concept of the living room, kitchen, and eat-in kitchen area. There is lots natural light provided by the sliding door and plethora of windows in these areas. There is a half bath on this floor as well but most importantly the master bedroom is on the first floor! This master down is complete with huge walk-in closet, new carpet, and an attached bath with separate shower and bath and double sinks. When you go upstairs there is yet another full bath and three bedrooms. Two of these rooms have walk-in closets and one has a walk-through closet so storage will never be an issue! Finally, there is a large, beautiful back yard that is complete with wooden privacy fence and patio for entertaining. Call 843-900-4061 or go to www.charlestonrpm.com to schedule your viewing today!



