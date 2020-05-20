All apartments in Goose Creek
108 Satur Drive

108 Satur Drive · (757) 395-4274
Location

108 Satur Drive, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 108 Satur Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1969 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
garage
108 Satur Drive Available 08/01/20 CAN'T MISS BEAUTIFUL HOUSE! Walk In Closets and HUGE Yard!! - This property is a must see! A two car garage offers ample parking and storage. Beautiful hardwood flooring is accented by classical pillars in the separate dinging area. As you continue to the living room there is an open concept of the living room, kitchen, and eat-in kitchen area. There is lots natural light provided by the sliding door and plethora of windows in these areas. There is a half bath on this floor as well but most importantly the master bedroom is on the first floor! This master down is complete with huge walk-in closet, new carpet, and an attached bath with separate shower and bath and double sinks. When you go upstairs there is yet another full bath and three bedrooms. Two of these rooms have walk-in closets and one has a walk-through closet so storage will never be an issue! Finally, there is a large, beautiful back yard that is complete with wooden privacy fence and patio for entertaining. Call 843-900-4061 or go to www.charlestonrpm.com to schedule your viewing today!

Call today for more details, showing times, or for similar listings in other areas. Interested in submitting an application? You may apply online at: www.charlestonrpm.com

Real Property Management Charleston
170 Meeting St, Suite 110
Charleston, SC 29401
Office: (843) 900-4061

This is a service of www.charlestonrpm.com
Charleston leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online and even take a video tour of our available homes online!

*Photos and videos are provided at the agents discretion, for purposes of advertising only, and may not be an accurate depiction of the current appearance and/or condition of the rental property.

(RLNE5967181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

