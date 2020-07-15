All apartments in Dunean
Location

32 Allen Street, Dunean, SC 29605
Dunean Mill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 32 Allen St · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Dunean Mills Home! Enjoy The Front Porch - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured**

Great Location! This is a cute house with spacious rooms and high ceilings. The bathroom has been renovated, floors refinished, kitchen with new countertops. This home is very convenient to the Greenville Hospital, Downtown Greenville and I85. It has the original hardwood Floors. Large kitchen and dining area. Washer/dryer provided AS IS. Nice front porch to enjoy the summer. It also has fenced yard and storage unit.

Call or email us to schedule a showing alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED
Pet Stipulations: Small Pets allowed with $400 Non-Refundable Pet Fee.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove
Water Company: Greenville Water
Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Trash Company: City Pickup
Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV
Elementary School: Thomas E Kerns Elementary
Middle School: Hughes Middle Academy
High School: Southside High

(RLNE5873253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

