32 Allen St.

Amenities
Dunean Mills Home! Enjoy The Front Porch - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured**
Great Location! This is a cute house with spacious rooms and high ceilings. The bathroom has been renovated, floors refinished, kitchen with new countertops. This home is very convenient to the Greenville Hospital, Downtown Greenville and I85. It has the original hardwood Floors. Large kitchen and dining area. Washer/dryer provided AS IS. Nice front porch to enjoy the summer. It also has fenced yard and storage unit.
Call or email us to schedule a showing alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED
Pet Stipulations: Small Pets allowed with $400 Non-Refundable Pet Fee.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove
Water Company: Greenville Water
Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Trash Company: City Pickup
Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV
Elementary School: Thomas E Kerns Elementary
Middle School: Hughes Middle Academy
High School: Southside High
(RLNE5873253)