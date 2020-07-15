32 Allen St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Dunean Mills Home! Enjoy The Front Porch - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured**



Great Location! This is a cute house with spacious rooms and high ceilings. The bathroom has been renovated, floors refinished, kitchen with new countertops. This home is very convenient to the Greenville Hospital, Downtown Greenville and I85. It has the original hardwood Floors. Large kitchen and dining area. Washer/dryer provided AS IS. Nice front porch to enjoy the summer. It also has fenced yard and storage unit.



Call or email us to schedule a showing alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED

Pet Stipulations: Small Pets allowed with $400 Non-Refundable Pet Fee.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Central Gas Heat

Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove

Water Company: Greenville Water

Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Trash Company: City Pickup

Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV

Elementary School: Thomas E Kerns Elementary

Middle School: Hughes Middle Academy

High School: Southside High



(RLNE5873253)