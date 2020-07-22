All apartments in Dorchester County
Last updated July 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

211 Pinewood Street

211 Pinewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

211 Pinewood Street, Dorchester County, SC 29456

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Be the first to live in the adorable brand new modular home! NEW new new everything. Located in Ladson. No HOA. Large king master bedroom and bath and a 2nd smaller twin bedroom 9x9 at opposite end of home. Open floor plan with eat in kitchen overlooking the very large living room. Plenty of windows throughout allow lots of natural light. Cozy relaxing front porch and mini back porch. Offstreet parking on driveway. Utility room is in back has hookups for your full size washer dryer. Kitchen has all new appliances. Carpet and vinyl floors, formica countertops, tall bathroom vanities. Yard backs up to a wooded ditch, yard not fenced in. Yard freshly sodded. Tenant responsible to keep yard watered. No pets. 1 year lease. Walk through video available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Pinewood Street have any available units?
211 Pinewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dorchester County, SC.
What amenities does 211 Pinewood Street have?
Some of 211 Pinewood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Pinewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 Pinewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Pinewood Street pet-friendly?
No, 211 Pinewood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dorchester County.
Does 211 Pinewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 211 Pinewood Street offers parking.
Does 211 Pinewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Pinewood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Pinewood Street have a pool?
No, 211 Pinewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 211 Pinewood Street have accessible units?
No, 211 Pinewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Pinewood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Pinewood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Pinewood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Pinewood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
