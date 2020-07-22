211 Pinewood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Be the first to live in the adorable brand new modular home! NEW new new everything. Located in Ladson. No HOA. Large king master bedroom and bath and a 2nd smaller twin bedroom 9x9 at opposite end of home. Open floor plan with eat in kitchen overlooking the very large living room. Plenty of windows throughout allow lots of natural light. Cozy relaxing front porch and mini back porch. Offstreet parking on driveway. Utility room is in back has hookups for your full size washer dryer. Kitchen has all new appliances. Carpet and vinyl floors, formica countertops, tall bathroom vanities. Yard backs up to a wooded ditch, yard not fenced in. Yard freshly sodded. Tenant responsible to keep yard watered. No pets. 1 year lease. Walk through video available.