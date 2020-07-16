184 Apache Dr

Amenities

This Summerville home has it all! Located close to grocery stores, restaurants, and right around the corner from Summerville High School and Greg Middle School. You can't beat this updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and glass backsplash. Hardwood floors can be found on the first floor and carpet in all the bedrooms. The pink bedrooms have since been painted a neutral color. First floor bedroom with a full bathroom would make a great mother-in-law suite. Fenced in backyard with large patio perfect for entertaining! 2 pets max, 65lbs or under.



PET POLICY:



2 pets max-65lbs. or under allowed



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Vacant



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Property is currently unavailable for showings.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program