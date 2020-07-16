All apartments in Dorchester County
Dorchester County, SC
184 Apache Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM

184 Apache Dr

184 Apache Drive · No Longer Available
Location

184 Apache Drive, Dorchester County, SC 29483

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This Summerville home has it all! Located close to grocery stores, restaurants, and right around the corner from Summerville High School and Greg Middle School. You can't beat this updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and glass backsplash. Hardwood floors can be found on the first floor and carpet in all the bedrooms. The pink bedrooms have since been painted a neutral color. First floor bedroom with a full bathroom would make a great mother-in-law suite. Fenced in backyard with large patio perfect for entertaining! 2 pets max, 65lbs or under.

PET POLICY:

2 pets max-65lbs. or under allowed

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Vacant

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Property is currently unavailable for showings.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

