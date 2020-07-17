All apartments in Dorchester County
Find more places like 111 Green Grass Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dorchester County, SC
/
111 Green Grass Rd
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

111 Green Grass Rd

111 Green Grass Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

111 Green Grass Road, Dorchester County, SC 29483

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
The Ponds - Gorgeous 3 story home available for rent in The Ponds! Dorchester 2 schools! Downstairs features beautiful hardwood flooring, 9 ft smooth ceilings, 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a mudroom, half bath, and access to the screened porch. The master bedroom and bath, featuring separate walk-in closets and dual sinks, are located on the second floor, in addition to another bedroom and full bath. Upstairs on the top level, you will find the third bedroom and full bath, along with an additional unfinished room for storage. The 2 car garage is located around the back of the property.

The Ponds offers great community amenities, such as a community pool, multiple lakes with hiking trails offering fishing, hiking, and kayaking. The YMCA is also located in the neighborhood, along with an amphitheater, community coffeehouse, farmhouse community center, treehouse, and multiple playgrounds for children.

Apply online at www.oaktrustproperties.com $59 per adult.
Sorry, this is a no pet property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4722419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Green Grass Rd have any available units?
111 Green Grass Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dorchester County, SC.
What amenities does 111 Green Grass Rd have?
Some of 111 Green Grass Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Green Grass Rd currently offering any rent specials?
111 Green Grass Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Green Grass Rd pet-friendly?
No, 111 Green Grass Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dorchester County.
Does 111 Green Grass Rd offer parking?
Yes, 111 Green Grass Rd offers parking.
Does 111 Green Grass Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Green Grass Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Green Grass Rd have a pool?
Yes, 111 Green Grass Rd has a pool.
Does 111 Green Grass Rd have accessible units?
No, 111 Green Grass Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Green Grass Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Green Grass Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Green Grass Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Green Grass Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silvana Oaks
8439 Dorchester Rd
North Charleston, SC 29418
Cooper's Ridge
111 Coopers Ridge Blvd
Ladson, SC 29456
Summerville Station
1660 Old Trolley Rd
Summerville, SC 29485
Abberly Crossing
9698 Patriot Blvd
Ladson, SC 29456
The Grove At Oakbrook
325 Midland Pkwy
Summerville, SC 29485
Westbury Mews
1425 Old Trolley Rd
Summerville, SC 29485
Treehaven
400 Pinewood Dr
Summerville, SC 29483
Gates at Summerville
1225 Boonehill Road
Summerville, SC 29483

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCCharleston, SCSavannah, GANorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCWest Columbia, SCGoose Creek, SC
Lexington, SCBluffton, SCHanahan, SCBeaufort, SCSumter, SCHilton Head Island, SCCayce, SCPort Wentworth, GA
Forest Acres, SCMoncks Corner, SCRidgeland, SCPort Royal, SCHardeeville, SCLakewood, SCRincon, GADalzell, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Charleston Southern UniversityBenedict College
College of Charleston