111 Green Grass Rd

The Ponds - Gorgeous 3 story home available for rent in The Ponds! Dorchester 2 schools! Downstairs features beautiful hardwood flooring, 9 ft smooth ceilings, 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a mudroom, half bath, and access to the screened porch. The master bedroom and bath, featuring separate walk-in closets and dual sinks, are located on the second floor, in addition to another bedroom and full bath. Upstairs on the top level, you will find the third bedroom and full bath, along with an additional unfinished room for storage. The 2 car garage is located around the back of the property.



The Ponds offers great community amenities, such as a community pool, multiple lakes with hiking trails offering fishing, hiking, and kayaking. The YMCA is also located in the neighborhood, along with an amphitheater, community coffeehouse, farmhouse community center, treehouse, and multiple playgrounds for children.



Apply online at www.oaktrustproperties.com $59 per adult.

Sorry, this is a no pet property.



