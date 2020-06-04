211 Main St, Columbia, SC 29201 University of South Carolina
Price and availability
VERIFIED 1 month AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lofts At USC.
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
The Lofts at USC is the choice alternative to on-campus student housing. Located across the street from USC, The Lofts is so close to campus that the USC shuttle stops just a few hundred feet from the front door. Our floor plans are the most unique in Columbia, giving you an infinite number of opportunities to make your apartment as unique as you are. Experience a wide array of interior features that help make your everyday life easier. Comfort, convenience and style are just a few of the features you'll find here at The Lofts at USC.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Parking is available, residents will receive decals for their car and guest will be given a 3 day parking pass.
Storage Details: None
Frequently Asked Questions
Does The Lofts At USC have any available units?
The Lofts At USC doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, SC.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lofts At USC have?
Some of The Lofts At USC's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lofts At USC currently offering any rent specials?
The Lofts At USC is not currently offering any rent specials.