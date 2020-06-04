Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access key fob access

The Lofts at USC is the choice alternative to on-campus student housing. Located across the street from USC, The Lofts is so close to campus that the USC shuttle stops just a few hundred feet from the front door. Our floor plans are the most unique in Columbia, giving you an infinite number of opportunities to make your apartment as unique as you are. Experience a wide array of interior features that help make your everyday life easier. Comfort, convenience and style are just a few of the features you'll find here at The Lofts at USC.