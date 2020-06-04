All apartments in Columbia
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:56 AM

The Lofts At USC

211 Main St · (803) 291-4734
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

211 Main St, Columbia, SC 29201
University of South Carolina

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lofts At USC.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
The Lofts at USC is the choice alternative to on-campus student housing. Located across the street from USC, The Lofts is so close to campus that the USC shuttle stops just a few hundred feet from the front door. Our floor plans are the most unique in Columbia, giving you an infinite number of opportunities to make your apartment as unique as you are. Experience a wide array of interior features that help make your everyday life easier. Comfort, convenience and style are just a few of the features you'll find here at The Lofts at USC.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Parking is available, residents will receive decals for their car and guest will be given a 3 day parking pass.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Lofts At USC have any available units?
The Lofts At USC doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, SC.
How much is rent in Columbia, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lofts At USC have?
Some of The Lofts At USC's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lofts At USC currently offering any rent specials?
The Lofts At USC is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lofts At USC pet-friendly?
No, The Lofts At USC is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does The Lofts At USC offer parking?
Yes, The Lofts At USC offers parking.
Does The Lofts At USC have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Lofts At USC does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lofts At USC have a pool?
Yes, The Lofts At USC has a pool.
Does The Lofts At USC have accessible units?
No, The Lofts At USC does not have accessible units.
Does The Lofts At USC have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lofts At USC has units with dishwashers.

