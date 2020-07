Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters ice maker oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area conference room e-payments game room guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access media room online portal pool table shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet

Welcome to Nexus at Sandhill, located in the highly sought after Northeast Side of Columbia. Nexus at Sandhill features enviable amenities that take apartment living to the next level. Offering a wide array of 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Style Floor Plans. From the beautiful swimming pool to the 24 hour fitness center, we thought of it all and everything in between.