July 17 2020

506 Superior Street

506 Superior St · (803) 732-0087
Location

506 Superior St, Columbia, SC 29205

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 506 Superior Street · Avail. Aug 14

$1,275

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1006 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
506 Superior Street Available 08/14/20 MINUTES TO USC AND MIDLANDS TECH - This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhouse is in a superior location! Overlooking Williams-Brice Stadium!

New Carpeting Throughout. Downstairs has large living area, 1/2 bath, and spacious eat-in kitchen including ALL kitchen appliances. Upstairs bedrooms have private baths. Front-loading washer and dryer located upstairs between bedrooms. Private parking in rear and a front door for guests. Excellent floor plan with nice front porch overlooking Williams-Brice Stadium!

Enjoy the convenience of this location, close to USC and Midlands Tech! Award Winning Energy Saving LEEDS Construction and the latest in features!

Richland One District Schools: AC Moore Elementary, Hand Middle and Dreher High School

(RLNE5905736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

