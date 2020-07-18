Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

506 Superior Street Available 08/14/20 MINUTES TO USC AND MIDLANDS TECH - This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhouse is in a superior location! Overlooking Williams-Brice Stadium!



New Carpeting Throughout. Downstairs has large living area, 1/2 bath, and spacious eat-in kitchen including ALL kitchen appliances. Upstairs bedrooms have private baths. Front-loading washer and dryer located upstairs between bedrooms. Private parking in rear and a front door for guests. Excellent floor plan with nice front porch overlooking Williams-Brice Stadium!



Enjoy the convenience of this location, close to USC and Midlands Tech! Award Winning Energy Saving LEEDS Construction and the latest in features!



Richland One District Schools: AC Moore Elementary, Hand Middle and Dreher High School



