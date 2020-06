Amenities

1931 Henderson Street is a charming home centrally located in downtown Columbia. It was recently renovated and won the 2018 Historic Columbia Preservation Award and was featured in the State Newspaper as one of Columbia’s 10 Best Preserved Buildings. It offers 4 bedrooms 2 full baths and a half bath downstairs. Gleaming hardwoods through out the home, stainless steel appliances, fenced backyard and walking distance from The Famously Hot Columbia Fireflies baseball field, restaurants and bars. This home has the option to be furnished or unfurnished!