Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

HOME FOR RENT IN ROSEWOOD/SHANDON! - Property Id: 304283



Charming bungalow in one of downtown Columbia's best neighborhoods offering 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with open floor plan and 1830 SF. Walk in closet in main bedroom. Dual vanity in updated full bath. Lots of storage space. This home is convenient to USC, The Vista and 5 points as well as numerous restaurants, shopping and interstates for easy travel.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304283

Property Id 304283



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5871098)