2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:14 PM
23 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clover, SC
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
23 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1250 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.
Results within 5 miles of Clover
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
3918 old york road
3918 Old York Road, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$830
766 sqft
Available 04/06/20 Newly renovate home on Old York Road - Property Id: 253169 Great Location! -10 minutes or less to Walmart, Grocery Stores and 1-85 -NEW A/C unit ready for the summer -ALL rooms renovated -NEW kitchen -New Bathroom -Washer/dryer
Results within 10 miles of Clover
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
11 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1075 sqft
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
13 Units Available
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1252 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1334 sqft
Redwood® Lake Wylie is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
91 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1235 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
1 Unit Available
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1148 sqft
The Lodges at Lake Wylie is a BRAND NEW community offering luxury living for those seeking the best of Lake Wylie. With our unbeatable location, you are just minutes from lake access, local marinas, restaurants, and shopping.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B
405 West Harvie Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$845
980 sqft
Quaint 2 Bedroom Apartment in Gastonia! - You will love this quaint apartment community in the Historic York Chester District, in Gastonia. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1117 Cleveland Ave
1117 Cleveland Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
784 sqft
1117 Cleveland Ave Available 06/30/20 COMING SOON! NEWLY UPDATED!! You will love touring this one!! - You will love inviting friends and family over to the spacious yard that comes with this newly renovated 2 bedroom home.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4640 Allison Creek Road
4640 Allison Creek Road, York County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
Lake Front 2 Bedroom Home on Beautiful Lake Wylie with a Dock and Boat Lift - Overlooking Big Allison Creek on Lake Wylie, this home boasts 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms an additional room for an office and a loft area.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
828 Oak St
828 Oak Street, Bessemer City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
858 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 828 Oak St in Bessemer City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
102 East Bradley Avenue
102 East Bradley Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
680 sqft
Adorable duplex home ready for you to move right in! This unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Cozy living room with lots of natural light beaming through the windows. Wood and vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen equip with all appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
2324 Woodbridge Drive
2324 Woodbridge Drive, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
This delightful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is nestled away in a quaint Gastonia community, and is ready for immediate occupancy. It features lavish wood flooring throughout, an updated kitchen, and a secluded backyard, perfect for entertaining.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
914 Davis Avenue
914 Davis Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$715
900 sqft
SPECIAL, HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! 914-Unit A is available for showing & move in ready! The Belvedere Apts is an affordable apartment community located in Gastonia, North Carolina.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1028 New Beginnings Avenue, Unit-A
1028 New Beginnings Ave, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
701 sqft
1028-1028 New Beginnings Ave.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1632 W 5th Ave
1632 West 5th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom and a Den. WATER, ELECTRIC AND LANDSCAPING INCLUDED. Beautifully renovated property in a triplex unit, with private deck, not far from downtown Gastonia. Near the bus stop and not far from I-85.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
631 N. Weldon St
631 North Weldon Street, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
825 sqft
BY APPT ONLY - GASTONIA - 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM - FENCED YARD - This adorable bungalow offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom on a large lot (.44 acres). Washer and Dryer and Refrigerator are included.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
901 Edgewood Circle
901 Edgewood Circle, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
Cute one level, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom quadriplex in Historic York Chester District. Fresh paint, wood floors & vinyl plank flooring. Range & refrigerator provided, washer/dryer connections. Window unit for A/C, Gas floor furnace for heat.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
923 Mountain Crest Drive
923 Mountain Crest Dr, Kings Mountain, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
720 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 bath Mobile Home for rent in Dallas, NC - 2 Bed 2 Bath Mobile home located in Kings Mountain, NC. It is approximately 720 square feet and comes with the stove and refrigerator. (RLNE5629420)
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1251 Hargrove Ave
1251 Hargrove Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
624 sqft
1251 Hargrove Ave Available 04/06/20 Month to Month lease!!! - Looking for a short term lease in a newly updated home with central heat and air? Well look no further!! We are here for you! Fill out a guest card and come tour this house with one of
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
437 Red Tip Ln
437 Red Tip Lane, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Brick ranch with 2 bedrooms - This well-maintained brick ranch has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Carport with a concrete driveway. Includes a fenced back yard, and 2 storage buildings. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5589645)
1 of 19
Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1440 Harpers Inlet Drive
1440 Harpers Inlet Drive, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
829 sqft
1440 Harpers Inlet Drive Available 07/26/19 Harpers Mill one level 2 Bedroom townhome in Lake Wylie!! - One level garden home with private patio. Open Great Room/ Dining Room combination with breakfast bar.
1 of 24
Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
2440 Myers Street
2440 Myers St, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
978 sqft
Great Location. Huge yard.
