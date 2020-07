Amenities

1843 Debbenshire Drive Available 08/01/20 Completely Renovated Four Bedroom Home! - Welcome to 1843 Debbenshire Drive located in West Ashley Plantation. This four bedroom, two bath home is newly renovated and has 2069 square feet of beautifully designed living space with a spare office or bedroom. The floor plan has been opened and all new electrical and light fixtures have been added. The Kitchen has all new cabinets with Granite Counter Tops and a GE Stainless Steel appliance package with Natural Gas Range. A new island was added in the kitchen as well. New energy efficient windows have been added throughout the house. New five-inch-wide Maple hardwood floors were installed throughout most of the house. All bathrooms have new vanities and Carrara Marble counter tops. The HVAC for the upstairs is a traditional heat pump. The downstairs and the garage are heated and cooled with the new Mini Split.



For more information contact steven@danielravenel.com



(RLNE4856797)