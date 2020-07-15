All apartments in Charleston County
1753 Folly Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

1753 Folly Road

1753 Folly Road · (843) 723-1988
Location

1753 Folly Road, Charleston County, SC 29412

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1872 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
internet access
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Fully furnished 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom James Island home. This upgraded home has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, nice finishes, flat screen TVs, and more. Enjoy the billiards room off the FROG, a two car garage, and the screened porch and deck overlooking the spacious backyard. The home is just a few miles to Folly Beach and approximately 8 miles to Downtown Charleston.Internet included. Security system installed. Sorry, no pets. Washer/dryer in unit. Available July 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1753 Folly Road have any available units?
1753 Folly Road has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1753 Folly Road have?
Some of 1753 Folly Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1753 Folly Road currently offering any rent specials?
1753 Folly Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 Folly Road pet-friendly?
No, 1753 Folly Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston County.
Does 1753 Folly Road offer parking?
Yes, 1753 Folly Road offers parking.
Does 1753 Folly Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1753 Folly Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 Folly Road have a pool?
No, 1753 Folly Road does not have a pool.
Does 1753 Folly Road have accessible units?
No, 1753 Folly Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 Folly Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1753 Folly Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1753 Folly Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1753 Folly Road does not have units with air conditioning.
