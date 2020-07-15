1753 Folly Road

Amenities

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Fully furnished 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom James Island home. This upgraded home has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, nice finishes, flat screen TVs, and more. Enjoy the billiards room off the FROG, a two car garage, and the screened porch and deck overlooking the spacious backyard. The home is just a few miles to Folly Beach and approximately 8 miles to Downtown Charleston.Internet included. Security system installed. Sorry, no pets. Washer/dryer in unit. Available July 1st!