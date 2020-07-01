All apartments in Berkeley County
502 Pond Pine Trail
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:11 AM

502 Pond Pine Trail

502 Pond Pine Trail · (843) 574-9100
Location

502 Pond Pine Trail, Berkeley County, SC 29483

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 502 Pond Pine Trail · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Furnished Townhouse - This is a furnished rental. This beautiful well maintained dual master home has a spacious kitchen, large pantry, laundry room, ceramic tile in the kitchen and laminate hardwood in the dining and living rooms. The back yard has a covered patio, outdoor storage and a privacy fence. Beautiful townhouse community a quick commute to shopping, 5 minutes to Downtown Summerville, 10 minutes to I-26 all in the heart of Summerville. Two assigned parking spots are right out front.

(RLNE2322094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Pond Pine Trail have any available units?
502 Pond Pine Trail has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 502 Pond Pine Trail have?
Some of 502 Pond Pine Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Pond Pine Trail currently offering any rent specials?
502 Pond Pine Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Pond Pine Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 Pond Pine Trail is pet friendly.
Does 502 Pond Pine Trail offer parking?
Yes, 502 Pond Pine Trail offers parking.
Does 502 Pond Pine Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Pond Pine Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Pond Pine Trail have a pool?
Yes, 502 Pond Pine Trail has a pool.
Does 502 Pond Pine Trail have accessible units?
No, 502 Pond Pine Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Pond Pine Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Pond Pine Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Pond Pine Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 Pond Pine Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
