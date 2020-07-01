502 Pond Pine Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully Furnished Townhouse - This is a furnished rental. This beautiful well maintained dual master home has a spacious kitchen, large pantry, laundry room, ceramic tile in the kitchen and laminate hardwood in the dining and living rooms. The back yard has a covered patio, outdoor storage and a privacy fence. Beautiful townhouse community a quick commute to shopping, 5 minutes to Downtown Summerville, 10 minutes to I-26 all in the heart of Summerville. Two assigned parking spots are right out front.



(RLNE2322094)