Beaufort County, SC
9 Old Barn Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

9 Old Barn Road

9 Old Barn Road · (843) 694-8400
Location

9 Old Barn Road, Beaufort County, SC 29907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2580 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Stunning executive home FOR RENT available 1 August 2020 for a 2-year+ lease term. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths & plentiful upgrades to include high-end stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a large pantry, upgraded cabinetry, wood floors & built-in bookshelves around a gas fireplace. The spacious master retreat offers double vanities, a whirlpool tub & a huge walk-in closet. For energy savings & plenty of hot water to go around, there is a Rinnai tankless water heater powered by a propane tank. Relax almost year-round in the spacious screened porch & enjoy your private, serene back yard. The Landlord prefers at least a 2 year lease and a dog could be negotiable with references and a non-refundable pet deposit. Click ''more'' to see the application procedure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Old Barn Road have any available units?
9 Old Barn Road has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Old Barn Road have?
Some of 9 Old Barn Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Old Barn Road currently offering any rent specials?
9 Old Barn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Old Barn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Old Barn Road is pet friendly.
Does 9 Old Barn Road offer parking?
No, 9 Old Barn Road does not offer parking.
Does 9 Old Barn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Old Barn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Old Barn Road have a pool?
Yes, 9 Old Barn Road has a pool.
Does 9 Old Barn Road have accessible units?
No, 9 Old Barn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Old Barn Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Old Barn Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Old Barn Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Old Barn Road does not have units with air conditioning.
