9 Old Barn Road

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Stunning executive home FOR RENT available 1 August 2020 for a 2-year+ lease term. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths & plentiful upgrades to include high-end stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a large pantry, upgraded cabinetry, wood floors & built-in bookshelves around a gas fireplace. The spacious master retreat offers double vanities, a whirlpool tub & a huge walk-in closet. For energy savings & plenty of hot water to go around, there is a Rinnai tankless water heater powered by a propane tank. Relax almost year-round in the spacious screened porch & enjoy your private, serene back yard. The Landlord prefers at least a 2 year lease and a dog could be negotiable with references and a non-refundable pet deposit. Click ''more'' to see the application procedure.